Chance the Rapper Attends Sweet 'Books & Breakfast' Event with His Daughters in Chicago

The Grammy Award winner launched series of free literacy events for kids with author Briana McLean in July 2021

By
Published on August 22, 2022 11:41 AM
chance the rapper
Chance the Rapper and Kensli . Photo: chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper had some very important weekend plans.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the 29-year-old artist gave a glimpse into the Chance & Bri's Books & Breakfast event he attended in his hometown of Chicago with his two young daughters.

"Chicago I would never tell u to bring your kids somewhere, that I don't trust to bring my own kids," he captioned the cute clip, where he walked around with daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 6, looking at stacks of books, making crafts, and sharing hugs.

"They love it every time," he added on his Instagram Story with a wide-eyed emoji.

Chance & Bri's Books & Breakfast is a program for 3-8 year olds established through a partnership between Boundless Early Education, the Chicago Park District and the Grammy Award-winning musician that "supports families in nurturing strong early readers," according to the nonprofit.

Chance and Boundless Early Education founder/director Briana McLean, an author and early childhood educator, started hosting the Books & Breakfast programming in July 2021, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The events offer free breakfast, free books, story time, family photos and more.

As seen in Chance's recap, in a lighthearted moment, both Marli and Kensli, whom he shares with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett, seized the opportunity to pull off their dad's iconic "3" baseball cap.

Chance the Rapper and Marli.
Chance the Rapper and daughter, Marli.
L: Caption Chance the Rapper and Marli. PHOTO: chance the rapper
R: Caption Chance the Rapper and daughter, Marli. PHOTO: chance the rapper

In April 2020, the doting dad told PEOPLE that Marli was starting to learn a few words — and bringing some much-needed humor to the family as they isolated at home during the pandemic.

"Her first word was 'Dada,' which I'm proud to say both of my girls' first words were 'Dad' basically," he said. "She calls everybody 'Dada' now. She even calls her toys and her pacifier 'Dada,' so that's just her go-to phrase now."

"I was making a bite for Kensli, and [Marli] was in her little walker. She wobbled over to me and I was like, 'Heyyyy' and she responded the exact same little 'Heyyyy' back to me," Chance added at the time. "It was in key and matched my energy perfectly. I was like 'Damn, can you talk? That's crazy.' That was a crazy moment for me. I laughed at it."

He went on to say he had an even stronger appreciation for his loved ones: "I've been waking up daily with newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I'm married right now," he said. "The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I've just been taking that in."

The "No Problem" rapper often gives back to his hometown. In April, in celebration of his 29th birthday on Saturday, Chance organized a meal giveaway through his non-profit SocialWorks.

"Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community," Chance wrote on Instagram with a video of the event.

In the clip, the camera follows volunteers and people in cars as they exchange food. The post also shows off Chance's Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor "Mint Chocolate Chance."

Related Articles
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Organizes Holiday Giveaway of 1,500 Free Meals in Chicago for His Birthday
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Has 'Amazing' Parents' Night Out at 2021 Met Gala with Wife Kirsten Corley Bennett
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Celebrates Daughter Marli's First Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Chance the Rapper daughters
Chance the Rapper Is Loving Extra Time at Home with His Daughters: 'They Make Me Laugh So Often'
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
ROLLOUT How George Lopez and Daughter Mayan Mended a Rift: 'We Really Became a Family Again'
How George Lopez and Daughter Mayan Mended a Rift: 'We Really Became a Family Again'
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
Salyer Twins
Twins Who Married Twins and Gave Birth to Genetic Siblings Say Their 'Quaternary Marriage' Is 'Magical'
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Says He Has a 'Lot of Dark Days' and Currently 'Deals with PTSD'
taylor bennett
Rapper Taylor Bennett Reveals 'I've Never Been Happier' 5 Years After Coming Out as Bisexual
Ludacris kid's book
Ludacris on Raising 4 Girls and His Kids' Book Inspired By Daughter Karma
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
Chance the Rapper Has a New Ice Cream Flavor with Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's and Chance the Rapper Join Forces on a New Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Flavor
Joe Jonas; Sophie Turner; Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas; Nick Jonas; Priyanka Chopra
The Jonas Brothers' Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood
Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Babyface and Kanye West, also known as Ye, look on from back left 2022 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Kim Porter While Accepting 2022 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics