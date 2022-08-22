Chance the Rapper Attends Sweet 'Books & Breakfast' Event with His Daughters in Chicago

Chance the Rapper had some very important weekend plans.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the 29-year-old artist gave a glimpse into the Chance & Bri's Books & Breakfast event he attended in his hometown of Chicago with his two young daughters.

"Chicago I would never tell u to bring your kids somewhere, that I don't trust to bring my own kids," he captioned the cute clip, where he walked around with daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 6, looking at stacks of books, making crafts, and sharing hugs.

"They love it every time," he added on his Instagram Story with a wide-eyed emoji.

Chance & Bri's Books & Breakfast is a program for 3-8 year olds established through a partnership between Boundless Early Education, the Chicago Park District and the Grammy Award-winning musician that "supports families in nurturing strong early readers," according to the nonprofit.

Chance and Boundless Early Education founder/director Briana McLean, an author and early childhood educator, started hosting the Books & Breakfast programming in July 2021, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The events offer free breakfast, free books, story time, family photos and more.

As seen in Chance's recap, in a lighthearted moment, both Marli and Kensli, whom he shares with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett, seized the opportunity to pull off their dad's iconic "3" baseball cap.

Chance the Rapper and Marli. Chance the Rapper and daughter, Marli. L: Caption Chance the Rapper and Marli. PHOTO: chance the rapper R: Caption Chance the Rapper and daughter, Marli. PHOTO: chance the rapper

In April 2020, the doting dad told PEOPLE that Marli was starting to learn a few words — and bringing some much-needed humor to the family as they isolated at home during the pandemic.

"Her first word was 'Dada,' which I'm proud to say both of my girls' first words were 'Dad' basically," he said. "She calls everybody 'Dada' now. She even calls her toys and her pacifier 'Dada,' so that's just her go-to phrase now."

"I was making a bite for Kensli, and [Marli] was in her little walker. She wobbled over to me and I was like, 'Heyyyy' and she responded the exact same little 'Heyyyy' back to me," Chance added at the time. "It was in key and matched my energy perfectly. I was like 'Damn, can you talk? That's crazy.' That was a crazy moment for me. I laughed at it."

He went on to say he had an even stronger appreciation for his loved ones: "I've been waking up daily with newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I'm married right now," he said. "The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I've just been taking that in."

The "No Problem" rapper often gives back to his hometown. In April, in celebration of his 29th birthday on Saturday, Chance organized a meal giveaway through his non-profit SocialWorks.

"Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community," Chance wrote on Instagram with a video of the event.

In the clip, the camera follows volunteers and people in cars as they exchange food. The post also shows off Chance's Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor "Mint Chocolate Chance."