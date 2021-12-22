The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Expecting First Baby Together: 'Our Greatest Gift'

The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are going to be parents!

The couple announced on Instagram Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together next June, sharing sweet Christmas photos wearing matching holiday pajamas and holding up a onesie.

In one photo, the MTV stars look at each other lovingly as Williams holds an ultrasound of their baby and Garrett cradles her growing bump.

"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️" WIlliams writes. "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber& can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021 🎄"

"Our greatest gift," Garrett begins his post. "Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy 🙌🏽🖤 👶🍼Coming June 2022."

Are You the One?'s Uche Nwosu wrote in the comments section, "KAM IM SCREAMINGGGGGG," before adding, "crying. CONGRATS TO TWO OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE."

Ex on the Beach star Anthony Martin also replied, "LETS GOOOOOOO 😭 congratulations 🎉🤍"

"Omg !!!!!!!! Awwwwww I'm so excited for y'all !!! Motherhood is a beautiful thing…. You're going to LOVE IT !! ❤️✨ let me know if you need anything ! Love you both !" added Big Brother All-Stars' Da'Vonne Rogers.

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams | Credit: Kam Williams/instagram

Last year, Garrett and Williams announced that they were moving to Houston, Texas from Las Vegas. The couple shared the news of their move on Instagram with photos of themselves in matching Houston Rockets jerseys.

"It's official, we're moving to Houston!" Williams wrote in her caption, adding that she and Garrett signed a lease for a new place in the city.

"I'm so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it's something new for the both of us," she added at the time. "I didn't know my life would've changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I'm happy that it did. [Cheers] to us and our new life."

In his own post, Garrett wrote, "It's so crazy, I've never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I've lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible."