The Challenge 's Veronica Portillo Opens Up About Her Baby Being 'Born Sleeping' to Support Chrissy Teigen

The Challenge Veronica Portillo is speaking out in support of Chrissy Teigen after the model announced on Wednesday that she and John Legend had suffered a pregnancy loss.

Sharing her grief for Teigen and Legend on Twitter Thursday, Portillo revealed that she was more than seven months pregnant when she too had to mourn the loss of her child.

"I lost my baby girl at 7+ months," Portillo wrote on Twitter. "I stayed with her for over 24 hours."

Portillo, 42, said there is "no pain" comparable and that afterward, "life is never the same."

"We are stronger because of it, however also a bit numb," the reality star shared. "My heart goes out to you & every other woman that this happens to. We are part of a global tribe of warriors."

In April 2013, the reality star announced that her baby had been 'born sleeping'.

"With a broken heart, I want to share that my beautiful baby girl was born sleeping," Portillo said in an Instagram at the time.

"Never had I ever imagined that our hello would also be our goodbye. I am blessed to have spent 1 day with her in flesh & 7 months getting to know her while she grew inside me. Now I am left with empty arms & a shattered heart. I will love you & miss you every day for the rest of my life, my sweet, beautiful daughter. You will remain my inspiration forever."

Teigen revealed the devastating news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram Wednesday night, writing that she and Legend were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

Teigen had previously been placed on bed rest and then hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta. While she underwent several blood transfusions, she said Wednesday that "it just wasn’t enough."

Sharing some words of commiseration on Twitter, Portillo said that her "heart breaks" for Teigen and "all women that lose a child, one that is well along."

"It is not only emotionally devastating, but a traumatic physical experience that is relived over & over again. That feeling, that experience never leaves," she continued.

"Holding your newborn child in your arms, without life, rips your own soul out," Portillo wrote. "For those politicizing or raising unproven conspiracy theories, shame on you. If you’re a woman doing this, I hope you (your daughter, etc) never have to experience this type of trauma in your lifetime"