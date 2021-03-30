Chad Michael Murray Shares Sweet Photo of ‘Daddy Duty’ with His Daughter: ‘the Snuggles Are Real’ 

Chad Michael Murray is signing on for Dad duty!

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of himself cuddling with his 4-year-old daughter. In the snap, Murray smiled with his eyes closed as his little girl nuzzled her face in his neck.

"The snuggles are real," Murray captioned the sweet moment. The Gilmore Girls actor and wife Sarah Roemer are parents to their 4-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, who could also be seen in the corner of the photo.

"No better duty than #daddyduty," he wrote. Tagging Roemer, Murray added, "Love our family."

The notoriously private couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have never disclosed the name of either of their children or shown pictures of their faces publicly.

Roemer, 36, also shared a photo with their daughter on Instagram this week, writing on Sunday, "lil' nakie baby lunch date. #babysnuggles #mybabyforever"

Murray opened up about parenting in December ahead of the release of the Lifetime holiday movie Too Close for Christmas.

"I think a big part of it is I'm a dad," he told HollywoodLife about his decision to do more holiday films. "I'm a family guy. Put God and family first, that's how we run, and these cater to that in a large way. They're family films. I believe in that."