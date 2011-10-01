Spotted: Alicia Silverstone's Central Park Cutie
On-set sweetie!
Alicia Silverstone gets in a snuggle with son Bear Blu, 4 months, while on a break from filming Gods Behaving Badly on Monday in New York City’s Central Park.
The actress, 34, and husband Christopher Jarecki have settled into life in the Big Apple while the movie is being made — we’ve spotted the family out in Tribeca on off days, as well.
Silverstone also jetted up to Toronto earlier in the month to promote her new film, Butter, at the Film Festival.