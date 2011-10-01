Spotted: Alicia Silverstone's Central Park Cutie

Alicia Silverstone gets in a snuggle while on a break from filming Gods Behaving Badly on Monday in New York City's Central Park.

On-set sweetie!

The actress, 34, and husband Christopher Jarecki have settled into life in the Big Apple while the movie is being made — we’ve spotted the family out in Tribeca on off days, as well.