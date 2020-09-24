Celtics’ Star Gordon Hayward Remains in NBA Bubble as Wife Robyn Welcomes Their Fourth Child

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn have welcomed their fourth child.

Robyn announced on Wednesday that she gave birth to the couple's first son, Gordon Theodore "Theo" Hayward. The basketball star, 30, was unable to leave the NBA bubble at Orlando’s Walt Disney World resort due to COVID-19 restrictions and be there to witness the birth of his son.

"Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward. If you ask @gordonhaywardhis name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo," Robyn wrote on Instagram alongside adorable photos of her baby boy wearing green Celtics apparel with Gordon's basketball number on the back.

"I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!💚," Robyn said.

Robyn gave birth just hours before the Celtics played in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Boston narrowly lost 112-109.

According to ESPN and USA Today, Gordon initially planned to be there for his son's birth but was unexpectedly forced to leave the NBA bubble this summer after an injury. While recuperating at home in Indianapolis with Robyn and the couple's three daughters, the NBA forward decided he would return to the bubble and not leave again.

"I think that, obviously, wasn’t in the plan, getting injured, going back to Indianapolis for treatment,” Hayward said after his first game back, per ESPN and USA Today. “I trust those guys with everything back there. Obviously, a little bit lucky that Robyn was there already in Indy so I got a chance to be at home and get great treatment but that wasn’t in the plan."

Gordon added, "Robyn could be having a baby at any point in time so I think it’s probably something that I’ll be here and, by the time I get back, I might miss the birth if she just goes in and rushes into the hospital. So we discussed it, we prayed about it, and I think it’s probably best if I stay here and help our team.”

