Céline Dion's Most Adorable Moments with Her Children
The singer has three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angelil. See their most adorable photos as a family
For René-Charles' 21st birthday, Celine Dion shared a photo of herself with late husband René Angelil on the day of their eldest son's arrival. "Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents," she wrote.
"What a privilege it is to be a mom!" Céline captioned this Mother's Day shot with Rene-Charles and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, plus the family's three pups.
Clearly Céline is not the only star in the family, as evidenced by these cute matching Christmas jammies.
For their 10th birthday, the singer posted a throwback shot of Nelson and Eddy playing in the leaves as toddlers ...
...and shared side-by-sides of both sons then and now ...
... having a pile of fun in the leaves.
The star celebrated a birthday surrounded by her sons, and was clearly feeling the love.
As she wrapped up her Las Vegas residency in 2019, the star recalled it as "truly a family affair," which she illustrated with many sweet shots of her sons and husband joining her backstage.
The star and her sons shared a funny moment in French as they arrived in Paris.
Céline showed her eldest son then (look at that smile!) and now for his 19th birthday, and celebrated him for being "strong, passionate, and wise."
Here's what it looks like when Céline is in total mom mode.
Her tributes to her children are pure poetry.
Christmas at Céline's house is a festive affair.
And she goes no less hard on Halloween (check out those false teeth!).
Need more proof that Céline takes holidays with her kids seriously? Check her out in costume as Maleficent on Halloween.
The star's love for Nelson and Eddy (then celebrating their seventh birthday) is black and white.
In 2015, Céline shared this priceless throwback shot of husband René and son René-Charles in Elvis ensembles.
René-Charles led his little brothers in a surprise Mother's Day message for their mom.
No matter how old you get, you're never too old for a big smooch from mom!
For her mother Thérèse's 90th birthday, the singer shared a family portrait that included her sons.
Céline shared a look at a particularly cozy Christmas in 2017, complete with holiday onesies.
A sixth birthday celebrated in Disneyland means silly souvenir shots for sure.
The star and her twin sons donned purple for GLAAD's Spirit Day, dedicated to preventing anti-LGBTQ bullying.
Nelson and Eddy got some lessons on the links from their big brother René-Charles.
In 2019, the singer and her sons toasted to a new year with matching reindeer mugs.