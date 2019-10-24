Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo of Twin Sons Eddy and Nelson for Sweet Birthday Tribute

Happy ninth birthday, Eddy and Nelson!

Céline Dion wished her twin boys a happy birthday with a sweet message on Wednesday, sharing two photos of the brothers posing together on Instagram.

In the first snap, the birthday boys stand back-to-back and smile for the camera, while in the second photo, they show off silly facial expressions.

The singer, 51, posted her bilingual caption in both French and English. “Double the laughter and double the love,” Dion wrote. “Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! — Mom xx … “

The mom of three is currently in the middle of her Courage World Tour, which kicked off in Quebec City in September. It’s the first time in several years that she has hit the road after an extended Las Vegas residency.

“It’s time for a change; time to hit the road,” Dion said at an event in April. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”

Earlier this year, Dion shared that she isn’t taking her kids on tour with her, explaining that they “will be based in Las Vegas” while she’s gone.

“I’m going to do the world tour but back and forth — I’ll come home as much as possible,” she said in April. “That’s going to be the first time that I’m not going on tour with my kids.”

The “Because You Loved Me” singer added that she believes the experience “will be good for” her younger children “because they’re mature” for their age.

“They’re 8 years old but sometimes I feel like they’re 14 already,” Dion shared at the time, praising her twins as “very independent.”

Dion shared the twins and her oldest son René-Charles, 18, with husband and longtime manager René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016 at the age of 73.

The star rarely shares photos of the twins to social media, but she did post a sweet family Christmas photo last December and marked their eighth birthday on social media last October.

“My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer wrote in last year’s birthday post. “I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! — Mom xx … “

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the legendary musician opened up about how she has approached parenting since the loss of her husband, who died following a protracted battle with throat cancer.

“To bring my children to understand ‘Don’t look for Dad,’ that made me strong,” Dion said. “All the little things, and the big things, they have to make you stronger. Otherwise you don’t understand the meaning of life itself.”