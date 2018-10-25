Céline Dion‘s twins are celebrating a big age milestone.

On Tuesday, the proud mom, 50, marked Eddy and Nelson‘s eighth birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

In a silly family photo, the twins flashed peace signs as Dion, dressed casually in red sneakers and an all-black ensemble, playfully held a gold mask up to her son’s face. Behind the twins, Dion’s oldest son René-Charles, 17, posed in a cap.

“My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer wrote in French and English. “I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! — Mom xx … “

Dion shared her three sons with husband and longtime manager René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016 at the age of 73.

In 2017, Dion revealed that she and the twins slept in the same bed after Angélil’s death.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” she explained to The Sun. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

“When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney,” the singer continued.

Dion said that her children remained in touch with their father. “We kiss him every night,” she noted. “We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

On Eddy and Nelson’s seventh birthday, Dion posted adorable photos on Facebook and Instagram in which she and her youngest sons channeled Michael Jackson.

“Can’t believe you are already 7 years old … Time flies!” she wrote. “Happy birthday, my loves! I’m so proud of all of my boys! — Mom xx … “