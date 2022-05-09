Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo with Her Sons as She Celebrates Ukrainian Moms on Mother's Day

The music icon, 54, celebrated the special holiday on Sunday by sharing a loving snapshot of herself seated beside her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — on Instagram.

"This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life," Dion wrote.

Noting that "these mothers truly are the courageous ones," the mother of three then dedicated the holiday to them amid Russia's invasion of their country.

"We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…" she concluded, before also sharing her message again in French.

Last year, Dion celebrated the annual springtime holiday with a different family photo that similarly featured her three sons by her side.

The Grammy Award winner raved about her kids in the post, as she wrote, "Who's having the best day today, me or the kids?" alongside a shot of herself and her sons sitting outside with their dogs.

"What a privilege it is to be a mom!" Dion continued in the caption. "Happy Mother's Day! Enjoy every moment… Can it get any better than that? To be continued… All my love, Celine xx…"

René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy's late father René Angélil died at age 73 in January 2016, after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion were married since 1994.

Back in January, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a touching tribute to her late love on Instagram. The post featured lyrics from her 2019 song "Courage" and a black-and-white photo of Angélil taken by photographer Hans Lambrechts.