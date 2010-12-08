Céline Dion Introduces Twins Eddy and Nelson

Céline Dion takes PEOPLE all over her Jupiter Island, Fla., mansion for a collection of intimate photos with 6-week-old fraternal twins Eddy and Nelson in our new issue, on newsstands Friday.

Here they are — the miracle babies.

Lounging on the porch, in the pool, in the family bed – the twins, born Oct. 23, are getting more than comfy their new home, as Dion and husband René Angélil celebrate their expanded family after six difficult rounds of IVF.

The couple's older son, René-Charles, 9½, also seems thrilled with his new siblings, cradling them in a mound of red pillows in one photo.



In the story, Dion talks about the pregnancy, birth, life with the newborns and her plans for easing into rehearsals for her new Las Vegas show, which kicks off March 15.

“The love and what I feel inside, what we have accomplished – I don’t know how to put it into words,” Dion says. “It’s bigger than life itself.”