Céline Dion is passing on her love of fashion to the next generation.

The stylish singer, 50, partnered with the gender-neutral children’s line NUNUNU to create her own collection featuring over 70 stereotype-free styles for kids aged zero to 14Y.

She worked on her line, aptly named CELINUNUNU, with the brand’s founders Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, and simultaneously announced and released the capsule on Tuesday. (Check it out on celinununu.com.)

“I’ve always loved NUNUNU and what they represent,” Dion said in a statement. “Partnering with Iris and Tali to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense.”

She continued, “CELINUNUNU lets children choose outside stereotypes and norms so they can bring from within their own tastes and preferences. We help them feel free, creative, inspired, respectful of one another and happy in the world.”

A piece from Céline Dion's children's collection, CELINUNUNU Courtesy CELINUNUNU

With this release, the singer and designer wants to encourage both parents and kids to break free of typical children’s clothing clichés and think outside the pink-for-girls and blue-for-boys mindset.

Therefore, the line delivers mini versions of fashion-forward looks. Dion created cool prints (like stars, alphabets and plus signs), shirts that say “NEW ORDER,” harem pants and skull-covered baby hats in a palette of white, black, yellow and denim. There’s even a leather jacket for kids that costs $290, though most prices fall between $50 and $100.

Pieces from Céline Dion's children's collection, CELINUNUNU Courtesy CELINUNUNU

For the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress, it’s a personal mission to expand people’s mindsets when it come to fashion, which is why Dion aligned so much with the brand’s mission: “Fashion has the power to shape people’s minds.”

She first learned of NUNUNU when she bought pieces for her three sons: René-Charles, 17, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 8, whom she shared with her late husband and longtime manager René Angélil. Angélil died of cancer in January 2016 at the age of 73.

Céline Dion and her sons Celine Dion/Instagram

“It’s like we’re speaking the same language in terms of equality and our values,” Milchberg tells PEOPLE. “When we created NUNUNU, we changed the rules. We have nothing against blue and pink — nothing. We’re just saying to be open-minded. We want to give an alternative to kids of the future. The ‘NEW ORDER’ shirts show we’re trying to make a new order in the new world. The plus sign is a symbol of equality.”

“This is our small contribution to changing the world,” Adler tells PEOPLE. “Hopefully, we change people’s minds a little bit. And Céline being part of our journey is amazing. Together, we can do it in such a big manner.”

Pieces from Céline Dion's children's collection, CELINUNUNU Courtesy CELINUNUNU

Dion, of course, is someone who understands the transformational power of fashion. She went through a fashion renaissance herself after the death of her husband, and hired Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach to help her channel her creativity through her style.

“It’s amazing how a little bit of fantasy can alter our moods,” the mother of three told PEOPLE during an interview about her new handbag line last year. “I’ve always loved fashion, from as far back as I can remember. But as everyone knows, I’ve gone through some extremely difficult times in recent years, and I suppose that I’m spreading my wings a little bit more these days and doing so with the help of beautiful clothing and accessories.”

When Roach teamed with Dion, he told PEOPLE that he could see how much his new client she had with fashion, and how much it lifted her spirits. “Fashion can really take you to another place,” he said at the time. “If you feel beautiful and pretty, you can’t be sad and miserable. It’s just impossible.”

Dion’s collection, CELINUNUNU, is available now.