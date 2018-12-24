The holidays are all about family time for Céline Dion.

On Monday, the Grammy winning singer, 50, shared a photo of herself posing in front of the Christmas tree with her three sons — twins Eddy and Nelson, 8, and René-Charles, 17 — and their two dogs, Charlie and Bear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her post came just weeks before the three-year anniversary of the death of her husband René Angélil, who died of throat cancer on Jan. 14, 2016 at the age of 73.

“May your heart and home be filled with warmth, peace and love. Happy Holidays everyone! 🎄✨,” Dion wrote in English and French, signing the note, “Céline, RC, Nelson, Eddy, Charlie and Bear xxx”

RELATED: Céline Dion on Raising Twins Eddy and Nelson, 8: ‘They Are So Different’

Back in November, Dion told PEOPLE that when she isn’t performing at Caesars Palace for her Las Vegas residency, she puts all of her time into her kids.

“The highlight of my day is always being with my children,” Dion said.

And her boys continue to surprise her. “Even though my young sons are twins, they are so different,” she says. This is particularly true when it comes to fashion: “If one likes to wear a certain shirt, the other one wants something completely different. They’re searching for their own individuality. It’s important for their emotional growth.”

Céline Dion and her twins Denise Truscello

Losing Angélil was hard on the kids, especially the twins. In 2017, Dion revealed that she and the young boys dealt with the loss by getting even closer.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” she explained to The Sun. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney.”

Dion said that her children remained in touch with their father. “We kiss him every night,” she noted. “We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

Rene Angelil and Céline Dion Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

RELATED: Why Céline Dion Clutches a Replica of Her Late Husband’s Hand Before Each Show

There’s also a pre-concert ritual Dion participated in before every performance, clutching a bronze replica of Angélil’s hand. “I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show,” she said in a February interview with the Daily Telegraph‘s magazine Stellar. “Even after he’s gone, I still talk to him.”

Dion makes sure to keep his traditional seat behind the sound mixing desk empty in his honor, too. “He taught me so much. He did a great job; what he had been giving to me all his life and all my life will always be with me,” Dion said of her husband of 21 years, who also served as her manager for most of her career. “He gave me his all. He mortgaged his house to pay for my first album. I guess before he left he wanted to make sure I was fine. I’m trying to prove to him every day I’m fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We’re good.”

When Dion’s Las Vegas residency ends in June, she’ll have plenty more time to spend with her children as well — and new projects. “I love doing the show so much, and I’m very grateful to be able to do it. But I’m also excited for the new things to come after it ends,” Dion told PEOPLE in November.

Any hints? “There are a lot of things in the works,” she teased. “I can’t talk about all of them yet, but I am in the studio working on a new English album. Hopefully it will be out sometime in 2019.”