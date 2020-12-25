"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead," the singer said

Céline Dion Shares Intimate Family Christmas Photo with Each of Her 3 Sons in Matching Pajamas

Céline Dion is ringing in the holidays with her sons by her side.

On Thursday evening, the 52-year-old singer shared an intimate and rare look at life with her three sons — René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10 — on Christmas Eve.

In the loving photograph, the foursome wore matching holiday pajamas while posing in front of a large Christmas tree adorned with lights and a slew of festive red bows.

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead! 🎄✨ ❤️" she wrote in the caption, before repeating the same message below in French.

Dion doesn't typically share many photos of her three children, but she occasionally offers glimpses of them.

Back in October, the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" crooner celebrated her twin boys as they turned 10 years old, sharing throwback photos of the pair as toddlers on Instagram, as well as side-by-side then-and-now comparisons to highlight how much they've grown.

Dion said her late husband René Angélil is surely just as proud of them as she is. "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Dion captioned the post. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."

"Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx... 🐾," she concluded.

Then, earlier in the year when she marked her eldest's birthday in January, Dion gave another look into her private life as she praised René-Charles for his accomplishments and for being a "true gentleman." She shared two snaps of her son, including an adorable throwback of him as a baby and another more recent photo of the two smiling together.

"I'm so proud of the way you're conducting yourself in life," she wrote at the time.

"I want you to know that your father's guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do. Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky's the limit!" Dion added.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer concluded the post by writing: "And above all, have a good time!…. Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

The new holiday pic from Dion and her sons comes about ahead of the five-year anniversary of the death of her late husband on Jan. 14. Dion and Angélil were married for 22 years before he died of throat cancer at the age of 74 in 2016.

Dion reflected on her love for her husband earlier this year.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile," Dion wrote alongside a picture of Angélil smiling with a sleeping puppy in his arms.