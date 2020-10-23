The singer has three sons — René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy — with late husband René Angélil

Céline Dion Says Late Husband Is 'For Sure Watching Over' Twin Sons on Their 10th Birthday

Céline Dion is proud of her youngest sons — and she knows their late father René Angélil is too.

On Friday, the singer, 52, celebrated her twin boys Nelson and Eddy as they turned 10 years old, sharing throwback photos of the pair as toddlers on Instagram, as well as side-by-side then-and-now comparisons to highlight how much they've grown.

Dion explained that her late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer in 2016, is surely just as proud of them as she is. The artist also shares son René-Charles, 19, with Angélil.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Dion captioned the post. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."

"Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx... 🐾," she concluded.

To mark her eldest's birthday in January, Dion praised René-Charles for his accomplishments and for being a "true gentleman." She shared two snaps of her son, including an adorable throwback of him as a baby, and another more recent photo of the two smiling together.

"I'm so proud of the way you're conducting yourself in life," she wrote at the time.

"I want you to know that your father's guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do. Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky's the limit!" Dion added.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer concluded the post, writing: "And above all, have a good time!…. Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

Dion and her late husband were married for 22 years before he died of throat cancer at the age of 74 in January 2016. Reflecting on her love for her husband four years after his death, Dion opened up about how much she misses her beloved.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile," Dion wrote alongside a picture of Angélil smiling with a sleeping puppy in his arms.