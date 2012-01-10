Family Photo: The Dion-Angélils - Ring My Belle

The 3-D release of Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast (in theaters Jan. 13) is reason to celebrate for Céline Dion and husband René Angélil, who recently took their children — son René-Charles, who turns 11 Jan. 25, and 14-month-old twin boys Nelson (l) and Eddy (r) — to meet the film’s stars backstage at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.