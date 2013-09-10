Céline Dion: 'I'm Not My Son's Favorite Singer'

"He said, 'No way!'" Dion, 45, laughs. "He couldn't believe it because I'm not cool, and I'm not Rihanna."

She’s sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, but that doesn’t impress Céline Dion‘s 12-year-old son, René-Charles.

“I’m not his favorite singer, for sure,” the singer admitted Monday in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I’m his favorite mom, though. That’s the main thing.”

Although he’s much more impressed by rappers like Eminem, Dion — also mom to fraternal twins Eddy and Nelson, 3 next month — admits a recent revelation scored her some cool points with her son, whom she calls R.C.

Dion’s new single “Loved Me Back to Life” was written by Australian singer Sia Furler, who also wrote Rihanna‘s hit “Diamonds” and co-wrote and sang on David Guetta‘s track, “Titanium.”

“So he’s like, ‘What? Sia wrote you a song? That must be a mistake. Like, this is not normal. She must not be feeling her best,'” she continues. “Because she’s so cool, for her to write a song for me? It’s like, thank you, Sia. Maybe this will help us!”