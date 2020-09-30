Celebrities Who've Had Complicated Relationships with Their Parents

In her just-released memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer unpacks the rollercoaster bond between herself and her mother Patricia.

Carey explains the depths of her ″trauma and deep sadness,″ which stems from her rocky relationship with her family, in particular with her mother Patricia, noting "our relationship is anything but simple."

After many years of difficult interactions, with Carey wishing for ″genuine, sustained interest″ from her mother before Patricia asking for money or favors, she sought therapy to help her "reframe" her family.

″I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by them. It has been helpful. I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings]," she said. "The situation with Pat, on the other hand, is more complicated. I have reserved some room in my heart and life to hold her — but with boundaries. Creating boundaries with the woman who gave birth to me is not easy — it is a work in progress."