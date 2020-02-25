17 Celeb Parents Who Proved Kids Are the Best Workout Buddies
These famous moms and dads get their sweat on alongside some seriously adorable gym friends
Kim Kardashian
Kim had a cheering section — 5½-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalm — while she was working on her fitness recently.
Russell Wilson
Sienna, Wilson's 2½-year-old daughter with wife Ciara, helped the Seahawks quarterback make his workout even more intense. "Workout Partner! Last set. Best set. ❤️😂🤣💪🏾," he captioned the cute video.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Real Madrid soccer player shared a photo to his Instagram that featured not only his finely chiseled legs, but also an inspiring message to his children, sons Cristiano Jr. and Mateo. Ronaldo captioned the snap in his native Portuguese, writing, "Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1"
The message translates to: "Teaching my two sons how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1."
Peta Murgatroyd
The Dancing with the Stars pro keeps up with her fitness routine with the help of her pint-sized personal trainer: son Shai!
Mark Zuckerberg
"As soon as I finish she yells 'More! More!' Easily the most demanding trainer I've ever had," the Facebook CEO captioned a video of his then-1-year-old daughter, Max, who is seen cheering him on during a series of pull-ups. The fit father also added a video of some baby-boosted push-ups in the comments.
Carrie Underwood
"My workout buddy ... mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs ... whatever works!" wrote the singer, captioning a sweet video of herself doing yoga poses with son Isaiah, now 4.
Hilaria Baldwin
So cute: The lifestyle guru and then-3-year-old daughter Carmen perfect their tree poses.
Gisele Bündchen
Not even a tropical vacation can keep the supermodel from practicing her yoga moves with then-7-year-old son Benjamin.
Elsa Pataky
Time to stretch! The actress clocks in some quality workout time with twin sons Tristan and Sasha.
Jenna Dewan
Dewan's No. 1 piece of advice for morning runs? Recruit a pint-sized partner, like her now-6-year-old daughter Everly.
Chris Hemsworth
Take it from the Thor star, who hit the treadmill with his young son: "The family who trains together, stays together!"
Mario Lopez
Lopez added an extra (cute) challenge to his push-ups in the form of Dominic, now 6, and Gia, now 9.
Jason Momoa
The Aquaman star isn't wasting any time helping kids Nakoa-Wolf and Lola hone their rock-climbing skills.
Justin Baldoni
The Jane the Virgin actor and wife Emily brought then-1-year-old daughter Maiya along to watch them sweat it out at a salsa lesson.
Eric Decker
Son Eric, then-1, and daughter Vivianne, then-3, visited the New York Jets player at practice.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
The actor helped a pint-sized fan feel like a powerhouse when she visited the set - all while secretly burning some calories. "When beautiful little 2yr old Kai visits our set and she wants to 'pull the airplane' all by herself. Well, she gets to pull the airplane... all by herself," he joked on Instagram.
Michael Phelps
"@boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!!" the Olympian wrote about backyard exercise with his son.