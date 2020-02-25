17 Celeb Parents Who Proved Kids Are the Best Workout Buddies

These famous moms and dads get their sweat on alongside some seriously adorable gym friends

By Lydia Price
Updated July 22, 2021 01:09 PM

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim had a cheering section — 5½-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalmwhile she was working on her fitness recently

Russell Wilson 

Credit: Russell Wilson/Instagram

Sienna, Wilson's 2½-year-old daughter with wife Ciara, helped the Seahawks quarterback make his workout even more intense. "Workout Partner! Last set. Best set. ❤️😂🤣💪🏾," he captioned the cute video

Cristiano Ronaldo

Credit: cristiano ronaldo/Instagram

The Real Madrid soccer player shared a photo to his Instagram that featured not only his finely chiseled legs, but also an inspiring message to his children, sons Cristiano Jr. and Mateo. Ronaldo captioned the snap in his native Portuguese, writing, "Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1"

The message translates to: "Teaching my two sons how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1."

Peta Murgatroyd

Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars pro keeps up with her fitness routine with the help of her pint-sized personal trainer: son Shai!

Mark Zuckerberg

"As soon as I finish she yells 'More! More!' Easily the most demanding trainer I've ever had," the Facebook CEO captioned a video of his then-1-year-old daughter, Max, who is seen cheering him on during a series of pull-ups. The fit father also added a video of some baby-boosted push-ups in the comments.

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

"My workout buddy ... mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs ... whatever works!" wrote the singer, captioning a sweet video of herself doing yoga poses with son Isaiah, now 4.

Hilaria Baldwin

Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

So cute: The lifestyle guru and then-3-year-old daughter Carmen perfect their tree poses.

Gisele Bündchen

Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Not even a tropical vacation can keep the supermodel from practicing her yoga moves with then-7-year-old son Benjamin.

Elsa Pataky

Credit: Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Time to stretch! The actress clocks in some quality workout time with twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan's No. 1 piece of advice for morning runs? Recruit a pint-sized partner, like her now-6-year-old daughter Everly.

Chris Hemsworth

Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Take it from the Thor star, who hit the treadmill with his young son: "The family who trains together, stays together!"

Mario Lopez

Credit: Mario Lopez/Instagram

Lopez added an extra (cute) challenge to his push-ups in the form of Dominic, now 6, and Gia, now 9. 

Jason Momoa

Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

The Aquaman star isn't wasting any time helping kids Nakoa-Wolf and Lola hone their rock-climbing skills. 

Justin Baldoni

Credit: Justin Baldoni/Instagram

The Jane the Virgin actor and wife Emily brought then-1-year-old daughter Maiya along to watch them sweat it out at a salsa lesson. 

Eric Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Son Eric, then-1, and daughter Vivianne, then-3, visited the New York Jets player at practice. 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: The Rock/Instagram

The actor helped a pint-sized fan feel like a powerhouse when she visited the set - all while secretly burning some calories. "When beautiful little 2yr old Kai visits our set and she wants to 'pull the airplane' all by herself. Well, she gets to pull the airplane... all by herself," he joked on Instagram

Michael Phelps

Credit: Michael Phelps/Instagram

"@boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!!" the Olympian wrote about backyard exercise with his son.

