These musical mamas showed off their music while also showing off their baby bumps

Bump Up the Jam! These Stars Showed Off Their Baby Bumps While Performing

Moms really can do it all.

On Thursday, a pregnant Nicki Minaj posted a video on Instagram where she is seen effortlessly rapping along to her latest single, "Move Ya Hips," her just-released collaboration with A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO. Minaj announced on July 20 that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together, alongside a set of glam snapshots baring her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Because celebrity moms are no strangers to putting in work while — no big deal — nurturing and growing another human life, here are nine other singers and performers who gave multi-tasking a new meaning and showed off their baby bumps while showing off their skills.

Katy Perry

The singer revealed that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom when she debuted her growing baby bump in the music video for her song "Never Worn White."

Carrie Underwood

In 2018 the country music singer revealed her baby bump in the music video for "Love Wins," showing it off in a flowing orange dress while singing in an open field. The star had just announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

P!nk

The singer, who was expecting her daughter Willow at the time, cradled her baby bump in the music video for "Perfect," which made the already emotional song even more heartfelt.

Solange

We love a supportive big sister! Beyoncé made sure to include her sister Solange, then pregnant with son Julez, in the music video for "Soldier," when the group sang the lyric "known to carry big things if ya know what I mean."

Beyoncé

After revealing that she was pregnant while performing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé included her bump in the music video for "Countdown," pointing to her stomach while singing "I'm tryna make us three from that two." The singer gave birth to her first child with husband Jay-Z, baby girl Blue Ivy Carter, on Jan. 7, 2012.

Cardi B

The rapper revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, while performing live on Saturday Night Live in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari in July of that year.

Jessie James Decker

The country music star released the video for her song “Flip My Hair” in January 2018, in which she performed an impressive dance routine – while six months pregnant with her third child!

Natalie Portman

In 2017, a very pregnant Natalie Portman starred in the music video for James Blake's "My Willing Heart." And when we say "very pregnant," we mean literally days away from giving birth to her daughter Amalia.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor revealed the happy news that she is expecting her second child with a music video for her song "Wake Up Love." In the closing scene of the video, Taylor shares a kiss in bed with her 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie) and NBA pro husband, Iman Shumpert, before pulling down her blanket and lifting up her shirt to reveal her baby bump for the first time.