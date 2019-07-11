The spouses of more than 10 years are happy to remain a party of two. "I think I would [like to have kids]. But that's not enough to have kids. I love kids. But that's such a big commitment," DeGeneres said on the TODAY show in 2015. "And it seems long-term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with. And I just don't know if I can — it's too risky. Like, what if I don't like the kid? What if it turns out that it's not as cute as I wanted, or as talented? I'm going to compare it to all these kids that I have on the show that are so smart and so funny."

De Rossi has also opened up about why children don't fit into their life plan.

"There comes some pressure in your mid-30s, and you think, 'Am I going to have kids so I don't miss out on something that other people really seem to love? Or is it that I really genuinely want to do this with my whole heart?' I didn't feel that my response was 'yes' to the latter," she told Out in 2013. "You have to really want to have kids, and neither of us did. So it's just going to be me and Ellen and no babies — but we're the best of friends and married life is blissful, it really is. I've never been happier than I am right now."