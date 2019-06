Since welcoming daughter Katherine 18 months ago, Kaling has stayed mum about her daughter’s father — and for now, intends to keep it that way.

In a June 2019 interview with The New York Times, the Late Night actress opened up about why it has been important to her to keep conversations about Katherine’s paternity out of the spotlight.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” said Kaling.