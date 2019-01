“My parenting resolution for 2019, now that I have preteens, is to honor who they are becoming and what they’re going through and making time for that. I thought ‘Hey! They’re good! They got this!’ (I was just happy they could pour their own juice and take the bus to school.)

In the coming year I’m taking a deep breath and accepting their emerging individuality but accepting that I still have to parent accordingly.My daughter, the one who could do math with her eyes closed, is now distracted by group chats and fashion accessories. I have to not only be more engaged with this emerging self consciousness but also be more firm about time management. I realized I can’t assume she knows that study hall is for getting work done, duh, and not for designing sneakers online or planning gigantic beauty bar sleepovers! The new firm rules have to be set based on what I observe. She has to do homework downstairs with the whole family. Then we can do face masks. Annoying for her…but it all gets done!

My son is an athlete, an emerging comedian and an emotional learner. He likes to ponder concepts….Did not see that coming by 12 years old. So now I have to be present with him more often so he can sort through his thoughts and get his work done…and also teach him about consequences: No [homework]=no basketball.

It’s tough.

While these young humans are my top priority, I have to go to work too, and oh that’s right, there’s a husband somewhere in there. So I’m still figuring out how to fit it all in. I’m learning as I go. Kids aren’t born with a timeline and a guidebook. But it feels good to dig deeper and find out how to give them what they really need ….untilthey don’t need it anymore.”

Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe are parents to daughter Sophie, 13, and son Nicholas, 11. Both actors, Nicole’s next project is Empire and Boris’ is Station 19.