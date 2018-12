After eight or nine miscarriages and years of infertility struggles, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia James, via surrogate on Nov. 7.

On Dec. 6, the new mom shared a video of herself planting sweet smooches on the baby girl’s lips. And while the video left most fans with baby fever, others warned her against the dangers of kissing a newborn on the mouth.

Union later responded, writing, “I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

“If you think I waited this long and went thru [sic] all this to put my baby in harm’s way … you got another thing coming,” the actress concluded.