Maren Morris, Shay Mitchell, Cassie and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day with Their Babies

The actress and her husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived," Jackson said in his tribute.

"The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with," he added.