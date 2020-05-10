Maren Morris, Shay Mitchell, Cassie and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day with Their Babies
Maren Morris
The country singer, who gave birth to son Hayes Andrew in March, enjoyed some bubbly as she marked her first holiday as a mom.
"Turns out, my name CAN be mama today," Morris, 30, wrote along with a photo of herself drinking a beverage and cradling her almost 2-month-old baby boy.
Jodie Turner-Smith
The actress and her husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.
"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived," Jackson said in his tribute.
"The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with," he added.
Ashley Graham
After giving birth to son Isaac in January, Graham, 32, celebrated her first Mother's Day holiday with her mom Linda.
The trio took a family selfie which the model captioned, "Putting on makeup as a new mom is not as easy as it looks! 🤪 Growing up, I remember how much my sisters and I loved to watch my mom get ready. Always has and still does use @revlon! Her best beauty tip was less is more, reminding us to never forget that beauty radiates from the inside out. Happy Mother’s Day to @themamagraham and all my fellow mamas out there!"
Malika Haqq
The reality star, 37, welcomed her son Ace in March with rapper O.T. Genasis.
"Grateful for the road that led me to you. God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace. Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant & unconditional. It hasn’t always been easy, but you are easy to love," Haqq wrote in her Mother's Day tribute.
"You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life– all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together. As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you do fall, I’ll show you how to get back up again," she said. "I promise to guide you to no end... You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you so much baby boy."
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi
The Shahs of Sunset star, 38, welcomed her son Elijah in March, just weeks before her first Mother's Day holiday.
She shared the day with her fans by posting a new photo of his tiny feet on Instagram.
Cassie
Cassie and husband Alex Fine welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie in December 2019.
Fine paid tribute to the mom of one on Instagram, writing, "Happy 1st Mother’s Day to the best Mama, Wife, and best friend. You two are so perfect and I love that the rest of my life will be with you two. Thank you for being the most caring, sweet, and beautiful human to Frankie and I.... FYI I hired a Mariachi band to wake everyone up right now to start the festivities but they didn’t show so I guess we’ll sleep in. Also, Happy Day to all the mamas out there."
Cassie thanked him for the sweet post in the comments section. "I love you so much!! I feel so special btw really glad the Mariachi band didn’t show up! Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift in the universe. You and Frankie are my world," she said.
Shay Mitchell
The actress, 33, gave birth to her daughter Atlas in October 2019.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the new, sleep deprived moms. To all the newish moms who are finally getting their bearings and adjusting to a new normal. To all the moms of multiples. To all the working moms. To all the single moms. To all the moms of rainbow babies. To the moms who have lost children. To those with difficult relationships with theIr moms. To mother figures in the absence of children. To all the women who are moms in their hearts but their bodies aren’t cooperating. To anyone who woke-up this morning with a pang of sadness because they no longer have their mom here," Mitchell wrote along with a selfie of herself with her mother and grandmother.
"And let’s not forget the moms who are totally content with fur babies, or nothing to take care of at all. Wherever you are in this relationship, celebrate that today," she added.