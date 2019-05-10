Mother Knows Best! People's Celeb Parents Squad Shares the Best Advice Mom Ever Gave Them

Tia Mowry-Hardrict
“It wasn’t from my mother but a friend in the business who is a mother of two. She told me to never feel guilty about self-care. Then she followed with this quote: ‘How could the goose lay the egg if she isn’t taken care of?'”
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and husband Cory Hardrict are parents to son Cree, 7, and daughter Cairo, 1. She is an actress whose next project is Netflix’s Family Reunion, premiering July 10. Her YouTube channel is Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.
Jessie James Decker
“Live in the moment! Your babies are only little once. Days are long but the years are short. Get off your phone and focus on your babies.”
Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 13 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3 1/2, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 5. She is a singer, cookbook author and clothing and shoe designer.
Justin Baldoni
“Some of the best parenting advice my mom has given me is the power of intuition — the reminder to trust our deeper knowing and a deeper source. We have more access to advice and opinions than ever before and she really simplifies it by reminding us that we know our children best, that we can trust our instincts, and that deeper source (God, love, whatever you want to call it) is always with us when we need it most.”
Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily are parents to 3-year-old Maiya and 17-month-old Maxwell. He currently stars on Jane the Virgin, and is co-founder of the Cocoon by Amma, a breastfeeding cover co-designed by his mother (pictured) and wife.
Lais Ribeiro
“The best parenting advice I got from my mom was to show discipline along with love. Children have to have balance especially for a parent like me who travels so much and often has to leave him with family. The structure is so helpful!”
Lais Ribeiro is mom to Alexandre, 10. She is an ambassador for Autism Speaks, a model and Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Fredrik Eklund
“To be kind. It will take you everywhere. And it’s the right way to be.”
Fredrik Eklund (pictured with his parents and sibling) is raising twins Freddy Jr. and Milla with his husband Derek Kaplan.
Kym Johnson Herjavec
“My mother’s advice is to always keep a good sense of humor, and that has been very useful! Being a mum has been the best thing in the world, but there are definitely challenging times. Sometimes you don’t know if you want to laugh or cry! Seeing the funny side in things bring you back and makes you roll with it – baby vomit, poop and all!”
Kym Johnson Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec are parents to twins Hudson and Haven, 1. The couple met on Dancing with the Stars, and in addition to being a pro dancer she owns the L.A.-based gym The Bod by Kym Johnson and wrote the book The 5-6-7-8 Diet.
Gail Simmons
“My mom has always told me not only to to trust my own instincts with parenting, but that it is just as important to trust your kids. Trusting them, and letting them take (measured) risks, teaches them self confidence, decision-making skills and ultimately independence as adults. Its not always easy to do with young children but I certainly try to keep it in mind as much as I can.”
Gail Simmons and her husband Jeremy Abrahms are parent to daughter Dahlia, 5, and son Kole, 10 months. She is a Top Chef judge and author of the cookbook Bringing it Home, and will be appearing this spring on the culinary stage at BottleRock as well as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Hilaria Baldwin
“The best advice I ever got was: Barring physical injury or a health situation, nothing is as serious as it may seem in the moment…so take a deep breath, try to remain calm, and keep your sense of humor intact.”
Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin are parents to Romeo, 11 months, Leo, 2, Rafael, 3, and Carmen, 5. She is a fitness expert and author of The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life.
Christy Carlson Romano
“The best advice I’ve gotten from my mom about being a parent is to take notice of what my children’s strengths are and to do everything I can to support them while they build those skills from an early age!”
Christy Carlson Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney are parents to daughter Isabella, 2, and Sophia, born in February. She will soon be seen hosting fellow ’00s stars to cook and have fun on her YouTube series Christy’s Kitchen: Throwback. She blogs at ChristyCarlsonRomano.com and you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Heidi Pratt
“My mom has always told me the most important thing you can give your child is love.”
Heidi Pratt and her husband Spencer Pratt are parents to son Gunner, 19 months. They will next be seen on The Hills: New Beginnings.