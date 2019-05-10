Mother Knows Best! People's Celeb Parents Squad Shares the Best Advice Mom Ever Gave Them

“Some of the best parenting advice my mom has given me is the power of intuition — the reminder to trust our deeper knowing and a deeper source. We have more access to advice and opinions than ever before and she really simplifies it by reminding us that we know our children best, that we can trust our instincts, and that deeper source (God, love, whatever you want to call it) is always with us when we need it most.”

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily are parents to 3-year-old Maiya and 17-month-old Maxwell. He currently stars on Jane the Virgin, and is co-founder of the Cocoon by Amma, a breastfeeding cover co-designed by his mother (pictured) and wife.