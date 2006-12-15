Baby 8: Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
With this in mind, the Celebrity Baby Blog presents to you, over the next 10 days, our Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006…
The Celebrity Baby Blog’s #8 baby isHenry Chance Aronofsky.
This SoHo baby, born to an Oscar winner (actually pregnant with him during her win) and a film directordad, was born on May 31. Rachel Weisz and Darren Aronofsky‘s son will grow up a true New Yorker, having been slung around the city for the duration of his short life. Ever the city baby, Henry is often seen in one of his many strollers like the Stokke Xplory or Jacardi for Peg Perego Pliko P3 Nursery 2006 collection stroller,
Henry will no doubt spend a lot of time on movie sets, possibly setting him up for a life either in front of or behind the camera.
Photo: Wireimage
