Celebrity Babies Hit the Pumpkin Patch for Halloween
X17online has pictures of different celebrity babies going to the pumpkin patch with their famous mom and dad’s to pick up a pumpkin for Halloween. The celebrity babies featured include:
- Coco Arquette – daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette
- Daisy True and Jack Quaid – children of Meg Ryan (Jack’s dad is Denis Quaid)
- Bella Thornton (the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton)
There are also some pictures of the pregnant Heidi Klum, and husband, Seal, but their children aren’t shown.
