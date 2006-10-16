Celebrity Babies Hit the Pumpkin Patch for Halloween

By peoplestaff225 Updated January 20, 2022 01:52 PM
Advertisement

X17online has pictures of different celebrity babies going to the pumpkin patch with their famous mom and dad’s to pick up a pumpkin for Halloween. The celebrity babies featured include:

  • Coco Arquette – daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette
  • Daisy True and Jack Quaid – children of Meg Ryan (Jack’s dad is Denis Quaid)
  • Bella Thornton (the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton)

There are also some pictures of the pregnant Heidi Klum, and husband, Seal, but their children aren’t shown.

Source: x17online

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com