Kelly Clarkson, Pink & 6 Other Celebrity Parents Who Let Their Kids Color Their Hair
They're not regular moms, they're cool moms. And they're not afraid to clap back when mom shamers come after them for a little hair dye
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, Maxi
Simpson was the subject of some scrutiny from mom shamers when she took her daughter Maxwell, 8, to dye her long blonde locks.
Maxi was all smiles at the Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles while she had the ends of her hair dyed purple, the same shade as Dove Cameron's character in The Descendants.
“Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW,” the mom of three shared on Instagram, posting photos of Maxwell with her new hair and at the salon.
Simpson didn't address the scrutiny.
Pink's Daughter, Willow
Pink decided to make a bold move with her daughter, Willow Sage, following Jessica Simpson's experience.
The pop star shared a photo dyeing Willow's hair blue in response to the haters, captioning the before-and-after photos, "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored, so we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”
The mother of two added several hashtags to the post, including #bluehairdontcare and #getyourownkids.
Kelly Clarkson's Daughter, River
Kelly Clarkson didn't show off her handiwork, but she did tweet about letting 6-year-old River get a purple streak put into her hair.
"I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now. Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening," Clarkson tweeted.
She added, beating mom shamers to the point, "Before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint."
Amber Rose's Son, Sebastian
Rose got ahead of any potential haters when she shared this photo of son Sebastian, beaming while showing off his newly bleached style.
"Lol he begged me for a whole year to dye his hair blonde like mine so we started with a little patch and I told him when he turns 5 I will make him a full blonde like his mommy," she wrote in the post.
Rose ended the caption, "P.S Love your children unconditionally and let them be creative this world will be a better place 🙏🏽❤️😘"
Jessica Alba's Daughter, Honor
Alba let her 12-year-old daughter Honor try out purple locks, sharing snaps of her colorful look from a family visit to the pumpkin patch in 2019.
Tori Spelling Daughter, Hattie
Spelling was criticized on social media after allowing her daughter Hattie, 8, to dye her hair hot pink.
When one mom shamer commented asking why Spelling would allow Hattie to dye her hair red, she responded, "(F)irst off it’s pink. Second, it’s wash in wash out. Not dye."
Spelling added, "I believe in expression. Children are not cookie cutter they have individual personalities. She is artistic and as long as I can do it and do it safely I will let her express herself."
Hilary Duff's Son, Luca
Duff recently dyed her hair a bright blue hue while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Cosmopolitan that she would dye her son Luca's hair to match.
"I had a hair appointment on the books but I canceled it because we were quarantining a little bit before we were supposed to," the Younger star explained. "My son was always asking me to dye his hair blue – he goes to a private school, so they're not allowed to. Since we're home, I'm like, 'Well, they can't really tell me you can't have blue hair for his Zoom meeting.' I'm the teacher now, so I'm making these rules."
Now that's serious 'Cool Mom' vibes.
Blac Chyna's Daughter, Dream
Blac Chyna shared photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, sporting blue-tinted curls on Instagram, explaining that her little girl wanted to have dyed hair just like her mom.
“Dream, wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color 💙(her favorite color),” Chyna captioned the series of photos of Dream showing off her new hairstyle. Hair Paint Wax is a product that washes out upon shampooing.