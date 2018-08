'Did You Clean Your Room Yet?' Celebrity Parents Who Have No Shame Trolling Their Kids on Instagram

To celebrate son Jaden Smith’s music hitting 100 million streams on Spotify, the Bright actor starred in a parody of the video for the 20-year-old’s single “Icon,” which he posted on Instagram. The track is the first single off of Jaden’s album Syre, which came out November 2017.

Jaden actually loved the trolling from his proud father, commenting on the video, “Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life you’re the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love.” Aww.