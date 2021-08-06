Celebrity Parents Who've Spoken Out in Support of Their LGBTQ+ Kids
See what Jamie Lee Curtis, Dwyane Wade, Cynthia Nixon and more stars have said about their kids' LGBTQ+ journeys
Jamie Lee Curtis
"[My husband and I] have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."
— Knives Out actress Jamie Lee Curtis, revealing that her youngest child with husband Christopher Guest is transgender, in AARP The Magazine's August/September 2021 issue
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
"When I look at Zaya, I get hope. Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."
— Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, on daughter Zaya coming out as transgender, to PEOPLE
"We want to make sure [our kids] feel strong and supported and free to be exactly who they are."
— L.A.'s Finest actress Gabrielle Union, on raising the couple's children in a supportive environment, to PEOPLE
Marcia Gay Harden
"My son is openly gay. And, of course, I accept him. I love him unconditionally."
— Fifty Shades actress Marcia Gay Harden, speaking about son Hudson Scheel to Yahoo Lifestyle
Cynthia Nixon
"I'm so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today's #TransDayofAction. #TDOA."
— Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon, sharing publicly that her son is transgender, on Instagram
Magic Johnson
"It's all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do. And when my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing."
— Former professional basketball player Magic Johnson, on his son EJ's coming out at age 17, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Sally Field
"Sam is my youngest son, by 18 years, and he's gay. To that, I say: So what? [...] His journey to allow himself to be what nature intended him to be was not an easy one [...] I could make it easier only by standing visibly to the side, clearly loving him, always being there and always letting him know."
— Lincoln star Sally Field, on supporting son Samuel Greisman as he grappled with his sexuality growing up, in an open letter to the Human Rights Campaign
Billy Ray Cyrus
"We've always been very open-minded. Listen, it's all about love and light. Forget the negativity and the haters […] She's rocking and rolling and having a good time. What the world needs is love. There's too much hate […] The world needs positive influences."
— Singer Billy Ray Cyrus, on daughter Miley Cyrus coming out as pansexual, to E! News
Robert Stafford
"Very creative video. I got through it 😂😂. Congratulations. Live life on your terms. Very PROUD of you 💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾."
— Gospel musician Robert Stafford, on his reaction to son Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video, in a text shared to Twitter
Gloria Vanderbilt
"It took great courage for you to confide in me. I hope you know that I am more than 'okay' with it; I rejoice that you are gay! It's part of what makes you the person you are."
— The late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, to son Anderson Cooper about his coming out to her, to PEOPLE
Annette Bening & Warren Beatty
"He's managed something that's very challenging with great style and great intelligence. He's an articulate, thoughtful person, and I'm very, very proud of him."
— Hope Gap actress Annette Bening, on son Stephen coming out as transgender at age 14, to AARP
"He's a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children."
— Bonnie and Clyde star Warren Beatty, expressing his love for the couple's eldest son Stephen, to Vanity Fair
Busy Philipps
"Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to. Bird was like, 'I don't give a f—. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.'"
— Girls5eva star Busy Philipps, on not wanting to reveal her child Birdie's pronouns to the media before they were ready to, to Health
Marlon Wayans
"Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy. I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again,"
—actor Marlon Wayans, to eldest child Amai, on Instagram
Khary Payton
"Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves," Payton continued. "This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now."
—Walking Dead star Khary Payton about son Karter, who came out as transgender in 2020, on Instagram