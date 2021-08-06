Celebrity Parents Who've Spoken Out in Support of Their LGBTQ+ Kids

"When I look at Zaya, I get hope. Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."

— Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, on daughter Zaya coming out as transgender, to PEOPLE

"We want to make sure [our kids] feel strong and supported and free to be exactly who they are."

— L.A.'s Finest actress Gabrielle Union, on raising the couple's children in a supportive environment, to PEOPLE