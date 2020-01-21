Their parents might be big screen superstars, but their kids can teach them a thing or two about the art of the TikTok

'What's a TikTok?' Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern and More Celebs Who Learned How to TikTok from Their Kids

They're not regular parents, they're cool parents.

Teens around the globe are using video-sharing platform TikTok to do dance challenges, lip-sync their favorite songs and create hilarious short-form content. While the youths are thoroughly enjoying themselves, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to their parents – and that applies even to the biggest A-listers around.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

These celebrity kids were kind (and patient) enough to teach their famous parents how to not just create a TikTok, but to truly master the art of a good one.

The SKIMS founder and reality star recently joined TikTok with daughter North West, 8. The pair have posted a number of clips together, from brief announcements of where they're headed on their golf cart ("Going to the park! Going to In-N-Out!") to lip sync challenges. While they run the account together, North recently took things into her own hands and seemingly went live without her mom's permission to give a quick house tour, according to Page Six.

Sylvester Stallone

The Rocky star frequently stars in his daughters' TikToks, from hilarious family dance parties to more coordinated moves. In this clip, he lip-synced alongside daughter Sistine, 23, to Mike Posner's "Cooler Than Me."

Busy Philipps

Busy has mastered Instagram Stories, but she's willing to admit she's going to come up short on TikTok no matter how hard she tries. "One thing I'm not is a person who can learn those damn tiktok dances with their kid," she wrote alongside a video of a recent attempt.

The Poosh creator joined her oldest son, Mason Disick, for a TikTok lesson from David Dobrik. After an intro from the YouTuber, Mason, 12, and his mom did their spin on the "famous relative check," with Kardashian serving him a soda and cheering on his pool skills.

Kourtney has also featured on a number of 9-year-old daughter Penelope's videos, including in this clip where she spins in circles with fiancé Travis Barker while Penelope mimics the same move in front of them.

Courteney Cox

It's not "The Routine" from Friends, but it'll have to do. The mother-daughter pair broke a sweat with some "#familyaerobics" as 17-year-old Coco taught her mom how to use the app.

Though the finished product was worthy of going viral, it wasn't all fun and games! "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," the Friends star wrote when she posted the finished product to Instagram.

Laura Dern

The 17-year-old posted a video of her mom literally stealing the show as she danced to Doja Cat's "Say So," which earned itself a dance challenge on the app. She captioned the video, "Mom takeover," adding the hashtag "#disaster" for good measure.

Victoria Beckham

Romeo Beckham; Victoria Beckham Credit: Romeo Beckham Tiktok

Victoria Beckham truly brought the spice to her kitchen when she danced it out with her son, Romeo (and managed to get him plenty of followers in the process). The former Spice Girl proved she's still got it, nailing every memorable move from her girl group's hit "Spice Up Her Life" while Romeo, 19, tried to keep up alongside her. (He sadly has since taken it down.)

"He came home the other day and he said, 'You know, Mom, I've just joined TikTok, will you do a dance with me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, what should we dance to?' He said the Spice Girls," Victoria told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, 'That'll get my numbers up.'"

She joked, "He used me." But can you blame him? If our moms were on TikTok, we'd be begging them to "Stop (Right Now)" but if our moms were Posh Spice…that's a different story.

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Some people go all-out with the elaborate dance moves on TikTok; others stare blankly at the camera from bed. Judd Apatow fell squarely into the latter category in this playful video filmed by his daughter Iris, 19, which sees her "introducing" her sister, mom and the director.

It's nice when your parents supply their own material. In another clip, Iris enlisted her parents to lipsync to a scene from This Is 40, which her father directed, and which starred Mann alongside Paul Rudd and her daughters, Iris and Maude.

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress went straight to the source when she was curious about the platform, enlisting her 18-year-old son Deacon to answer the question: "What is TikTok?"

Lucky for us (and for Reese) Deacon played along and taught her how to make her very own TikTok to "Mr. Sandman," featuring her adorable pup, Lou. And he continues to patiently walk her through the motions, most recently explaining to her how to dap.