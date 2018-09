Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Jessie James Decker revealed that she and husband Eric Decker do not have a nanny for their kids: Forrest Bradley, 5 months, Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3, and Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4½.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” said Decker, addressing a recent incident when she received backlash after nursing Forrest while drinking a glass of wine. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind.”

“I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy,” added the singer and author of Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food, out Oct. 2. “I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”