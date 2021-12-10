Kourtney Kardashian, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Parents Rocking the Elf on the Shelf Game

These elves don't move themselves, you know! Here's how celebrity parents are keeping the Christmas magic alive for their kids this year using the oh-so-popular Elf on the Shelf 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 10, 2021 10:53 AM

1 of 7

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: kourtney kardashian/instagram; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Kardashian's elves were on a literal roll, leaving her stairs and railing covered in toilet paper. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Rachel Bilson

Credit: rachel bilson/instagram. inset: getty

Keeping up with the elaborate Elf on the Shelf set-ups can feel like the wild, wild west, so it's no wonder Bilson had her daughter Briar Rose's elf wrangling a dinosaur with Christmas lights from atop a horse.

3 of 7

Molly Sims

Sims shared a glass of wine with her elves, captioning a video on Instagram, "Day 1… It's gonna be a long month 🙃 #elfontheshelf." 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Molly Sims

Credit: Molly Sims/Instagram. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sims then documented her elves getting lit. No, really, they were all hanging out in a lamp! 

Advertisement

5 of 7

Jamie Lynn Spears

Credit: jamie lynn spears/instagram

The mom of two is going all out this year, leaving her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, gifts and notes along with their elves. 

6 of 7

Kylie Jenner

Credit: kylie jenner/instagram. inset: getty

Jenner had her daughter Stormi's elf flying high in front of the fireplace as it lounged in a hot air balloon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Alec Baldwin

Taco bout a fun idea! Baldwin shared a photo of his family's elf celebrating Taco Tuesday in a tortilla. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger