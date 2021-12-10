Kourtney Kardashian, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Parents Rocking the Elf on the Shelf Game
These elves don't move themselves, you know! Here's how celebrity parents are keeping the Christmas magic alive for their kids this year using the oh-so-popular Elf on the Shelf
Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian's elves were on a literal roll, leaving her stairs and railing covered in toilet paper.
Rachel Bilson
Keeping up with the elaborate Elf on the Shelf set-ups can feel like the wild, wild west, so it's no wonder Bilson had her daughter Briar Rose's elf wrangling a dinosaur with Christmas lights from atop a horse.
Molly Sims
Sims shared a glass of wine with her elves, captioning a video on Instagram, "Day 1… It's gonna be a long month 🙃 #elfontheshelf."
Molly Sims
Sims then documented her elves getting lit. No, really, they were all hanging out in a lamp!
Jamie Lynn Spears
The mom of two is going all out this year, leaving her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, gifts and notes along with their elves.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner had her daughter Stormi's elf flying high in front of the fireplace as it lounged in a hot air balloon.
Alec Baldwin
Taco bout a fun idea! Baldwin shared a photo of his family's elf celebrating Taco Tuesday in a tortilla.