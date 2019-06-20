On an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed that their daughter Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex. The awkward run-in took place on Father’s Day, which also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday. The couple said that as they started to have their fun, Lola walked in, “made eye contact” with Ripa, then immediately walked out.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’ ” Ripa recalled to the audience.

The embarrassing moment continued into their “awkward brunch,” despite Ripa and Consuelos’ best efforts to focus on the food.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,’ ” Ripa shared, while Consuelos chimed in, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.’ “