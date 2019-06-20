Lola Consuelos
On an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed that their daughter Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex. The awkward run-in took place on Father’s Day, which also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday. The couple said that as they started to have their fun, Lola walked in, “made eye contact” with Ripa, then immediately walked out.
“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’ ” Ripa recalled to the audience.
The embarrassing moment continued into their “awkward brunch,” despite Ripa and Consuelos’ best efforts to focus on the food.
“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,’ ” Ripa shared, while Consuelos chimed in, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.’ “
The Kardashian-Jenners
No topic is off-limits when it comes to Kris Jenner. In an early clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then-17-year-old Kendall asked big sister Khloé about sexy photos she took for her then-husband Lamar Odom. Khloé explained that, “Sometimes you got to like spice things up a bit,” to which Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, interrupted to say it was inappropriate for Khloé to be talking about such topics to a 17-year-old. That’s when Kris jumped in to reveal that, “Bruce and I did a video.”
Caitlyn tried to cover up the bold claim by saying it was an “exercise video” but Kris said bluntly, “no, it was a sex tape.” The camera then panned across the entire dinner table to show the Kardashian-Jenner kids equally shocked and mortified.
Trey and Jaden Smith
When Will Smith decided to have “the talk” with sons Trey and Jaden, things got awkward pretty quickly. Within the first few seconds of Smith’s Instagram video that captured the family discussion, the actor managed to leave his two boys speechless.
“Just to think. Not long ago I made love to both of your mothers,” Smith said, and the blank looks on Trey and Jaden’s faces said it all.
The actor then went on to describe what it was like to watch his partners go through pregnancy, and to tease his sons about their contraception methods. Once the discussion started to come to a close, Jaden summed up the entire uncomfortable experience by saying, “Wow. What a day.”
Willow Smith
The women in the Smith family also had their own unfiltered discussion about a topic most families try to avoid. During an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Willow talked about her interest in porn.
“Low-key, I’m down for the expensive stuff. I’m down for the artistic,” Willow said as mom Jada Pinkett Smith looked shocked. “If it’s artsy!”
The conversation only went deeper when it was Mom’s turn to give her take.
“If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn ’cause back in the day I had a little porn addiction,” Pinkett Smith shared. “But I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, thank goodness,” she added, to which Willow simply replied, “Damn.”
At this point, grandma Adrienne Banfield-Jones had to chime in on her daughter and granddaughter’s conversation to say, “I just want you all to know that this is a lot for me.”
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Whitney Cummings posted an Instagram that asked her followers to describe their sex life with a movie title, which prompted a number of celebrities, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, to comment with creative responses that they felt best fit their intimate situations.
“Fight Club 😂” Rinna wrote on Cummings’ post — which was captured by Comments by Celebs — about her sex life with husband Harry Hamlin. Delilah Belle, the oldest of Rinna and Hamlins’ daughters, did not find her mom’s contribution funny at all.
The model wrote a short and disapproving response that got straight to the point: “Ew mom.”
Seth Rogen
The comedian’s mom Sandy Rogen took to Twitter to ask a very simple question.
“In yoga when you can see the very private parts of the woman in front of you through her pants, should you tell her?” she began her tweet. “Maybe the person behind me can see the outline of my private parts,” she continued.
“Dilemma,” she added.
Seth quickly responded, “Jesus mom,” to which Rogen replied, “Well it was real and i wonder if she really would have wanted her ‘hoo hoo’ so obvious.”
Brooklyn Beckham
Things got weird when David Beckham revealed to his kids that he had been crowned PEOPLE’s 2015 Sexiest Man Alive. According to the soccer star, his three sons — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — weren’t that impressed. In fact, they found it pretty funny.
“We kind of laughed about it with the boys and the boys kind of laughed at me and said, ‘Really?! Sexiest Man Alive? Really?’ ” Beckham told PEOPLE. “My oldest son, Brooklyn was the one who was like, ‘Are you sure it’s not me that’s meant to be there today?’ ”
Isan Elba
Idris Elba’s daughter Isan is another celebrity kid who wasn’t thrilled about her dad’s Sexiest Man Alive title.
“It was quite uncomfortable,” Isan told PEOPLE about her father’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive status. “I was looking forward to seeing who it was this year, probably Michael B. Jordan or something like that but no, it was my dad.”
Flipping through the issue, Isan jokingly called the Luther star “a poser.”
“And he says I’m the one who does the poses but this is pretty dramatic, I’d say,” she said while pointing to a photo of Elba reclining on his bed.
As for how she’s taking her father’s new status, she shared, “I’m handling it very well but inside I’m grossed out.”
Zoë Kravitz
Most people don’t have to hear about their father’s pierced private parts on Twitter, but most people aren’t Zoë Kravitz.
After dad Lenny Kravitz split his pants during a performance in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015, he tweeted out a text conversation he had with friend and fellow musician Steven Tyler who wrote, “Dude… No underwear and pierced… F— me.. You never showed me that s—.” Then, Zoë reached out to Tyler’s daughter Chelsea, so they could wallow in embarrassment together, and shared their conversation on Instagram.
“So our dads talking about dicks on social media is cool,” Zoë wrote. “What?! Oh no.. Twitter? Oh god,” Chelsea responded followed by another message that read, “Hahha #penisgate.” Both ladies supplemented their messages with monkey emojis covering their eyes and mouth, seemingly solidifying their embarrassment over their dads.
Ella Wahlberg
No one wants to see their parents kiss — including Ella Wahlberg, daughter of Mark and Rhea Wahlberg.
The day the family attended a Lakers game in December 2015, the infamous kiss cam landed on Mark and Rhea. Ella, who was unfortunately sitting in between her two parents, sunk down in her seat in horror as the two went in for a smooch.