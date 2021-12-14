Santa's Helpers! See Celeb Kids and Their Parents Show Off Their Christmas Trees

See how these celebrity parents and their kids are getting into the holiday spirit!

By Georgia Slater December 14, 2021 03:42 PM

Jenna Bush Hager

Credit: jenna bush/ instagram; Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Today co-host shared a sweet series of photos of her kids Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, already dressed up for Christmas just days after Thanksgiving.

Her three children adorably posed together in front of a Christmas tree as she wrote, "Plus look at those faces... from Halloween to tree decorating it is!"

Tan France

Credit: Tan France/Instagram

This will be the first Christmas for the Queer Eye star's son, Ismail (pictured here), who France and his husband Rob welcomed via surrogate in July.

Ant Anstead

Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead had an eager sidekick to help him decorate his tree at home in Laguna Beach: his 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with his ex, HGTV star Christina Haack.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned this post featuring her and husband Chandler Powell showing their 8-month-old daughter her first Christmas tree.

Erin and Ben Napier

Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty; Erin Napier/Instagram

The star of HGTV's Home Town shared a heartwarming shot of herself lying on the couch with her two daughters, Helen, 3, and Mae, 6 months, as the trio cuddled together in front of their decorated tree and watched TV.

"Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time ✨," the mom of two wrote.

Madonna

Credit: Madonna Instagram

The singer shared a video to Instagram putting up her Christmas tree with four of her kids: son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie, plus daughter Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.

"Let me tell you something about Christmas… it's the best time of year," David said before the clip shows the family dressed in matching elf costumes decorating their tree while dancing and singing "Last Christmas."

Madonna and her kids were also joined by the singer's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. The musician is also mom to son Rocco, 21, and daughter Lourdes, 25.

Giada de Laurentiis

Credit: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

The celebrity chef and her daughter Jade put the finishing touches on their tree as they prepare to host the holidays at their new home.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Credit: Gabrielle Union-Wade/instagram

"Happy Thanksgiving From The Wades," Union captioned this shot of her and Wade posing underneath the tree with their daughters, Kaavia James, 3, and Zaya, 14.

Lance Bass

Credit: Lance Bass Instagram

"So much to be thankful for. Even these full diapers," the singer captioned this shot of the couple with their twins, Violet and Alexander, who are now a month old.

Joanna and Chip Gaines

Credit: joanna gaines / instagram; Cindy Ord/Getty

The Fixer Upper star and her youngest son Crew, 3, got in the holiday spirit early, decorating their tree at the beginning of November. 

It was 54 degrees today so..." the mom of five captioned this shot.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

Credit: Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) Instagram

This former Bachelorette is decking the halls of her Nashville home with her son Riley, 3, who she jokes is "a ham." She also shares daughter Molly, 5, with husband Kevin Manno.

Beverley Mitchell

Credit: Beverley Mitchell Instagram

The Seventh Heaven alum went to pick out her family Christmas tree with her three kids, son Hutton, 6, and daughters Kenzie, 8, and Mayzel, 1, whom she shares with husband Michael Cameron.

Dylan Dreyer

Credit: Dylan Dreyer Instagram; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Let's get this season started!! #merrychristmas," the Today co-host captioned a series of photos of her family preparing for Christmas.

In one shot, two of her sons, Calvin Bradley, 4½, and Oliver George, 23 months, whom she shares with  husband Brian Fichera, help put Christmas ornaments on the tree.

The family also has a new addition this holiday: baby Russell James, who was born in September.

Fredrik Eklund

Credit: Fredrik Eklund Instagram

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" wrote the Million Dollar Listing New York star, who says that the holiday season "is my favorite season."

He shared a photo of his husband, Derek Kaplan, and their twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr., 4, cuddled up in front of the towering tree in their new house. "I don't know, maybe it's the Christmas music starting now (which drives Derek crazy lol) but there is magic in the new house and so much to be thankful for," he wrote.

Jessica Szohr

Credit: Jessica Szohr Instagram

"Cue the Christmas music… we found our tree! Starting new traditions with our family brings so much joy to my heart. This is our first time getting a real tree!!! Do you go real or fake? 🌲" the actress captioned a photo of her family out Christmas tree shopping.

Szohr is mom to daughter Bowie Ella, 11 months, with hockey player boyfriend, Brad Richardson. The NHL star is also dad to daughter Lexi.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Credit: Kevin Jonas Instagram; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"Tis the season," the eldest Jonas Brother captioned this video of  his wife and their two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 7, clowning around while decorating their tree, all three dressed in their pajamas.

Nikki and Brie Bella

Credit: Nikki Bella Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"So cute to see how excited and wild the boys were to see a Christmas tree farm for the first time. 🥰🎄❤️💚 New Bella Fam tradition! Christmas trees together and then Gotts Roadside after! Such a fun day!" Nikki captioned a post on Instagram featuring her son Matteo and sister Brie's son Buddy Dessert, both 16 months, as well as Brie's daughter Birdie Joe, 4.

Nikki shares her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev while Brie shares hers with husband Bryan Danielson.

Pink and Carey Hart

Credit: Pink Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The singer and husband Carey Hart's kids, daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson Moon, 4, work as a team to decorate their Christmas tree together.

"What could go wrong?" Pink teased in her Instagram photo caption.

Savannah Guthrie

Credit: Savannah Guthrie Instagram; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Today co-host shared a sweet shot on Instagram of her son Charles "Charley" Max, 5, and daughter Vale, 7, hanging ornamnets on the Christmas tree together.

"Christmas tree ornaments are like old friends. Hi, old friends! Oh, that didn't take long 😂" she captioned the cute post.

Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert

Credit: Tanner Tolbert Instagram

"Back at it again! Matching family pajamas every year is something the kiddos look forward to," Tanner wrote on Instagram alongside a cute family photo in front of the Christmas tree.

Tanner and the Bachelor in Paradise share daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 4, plus sons Brooks Easton, 2, and Reed Harrison, 12 months.

Zach and Tori Roloff

Credit: Tori Roloff Instagram

"We found our perfect Christmas tree, and now the season can officially begin at our house! 🎄❤️," Tori captioned an adorable photo of their two kids, Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2, at a Christmas tree farm.

Next Christmas, the Roloff's will be a family of five as Tori recently announced that she and her husband are expecting their third child together.

Aja Volkman and Dan Reynolds

Credit: aja volkman/ instagram

"Holiday dress at school today. ❤️❤️❤️," Volkman captioned an adorable picture of her and ex Reynolds' kids: Arrow Eve, 9, and twins daughters Gia James and Coco Rae, 4

Samantha and Kyle Busch

Credit: samantha busch/ instagram

Samantha and Kyle Busch brought their 6-year-old son Brexton Locke for a visit with Santa Claus!

"Not gonna lie Brexton was not about it at first but eventually warmed up which I was surprised about bc he's usually Chatty Cathy right away!" Samantha wrote on Instagram.

Meghan King

Credit: meghan king/ instagram

"I don't know what's more impressive: the fact the boys wore their @cecilandlou shirts for a whole hour before ripping the decorative pockets off by shoving their hands in them, or the pristine mama balance game I'm showing off with each twin on a knee while squatting," King teased on Instagram.

King shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex Jim Edmonds.

