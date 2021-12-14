Santa's Helpers! See Celeb Kids and Their Parents Show Off Their Christmas Trees

The singer shared a video to Instagram putting up her Christmas tree with four of her kids: son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie, plus daughter Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.

"Let me tell you something about Christmas… it's the best time of year," David said before the clip shows the family dressed in matching elf costumes decorating their tree while dancing and singing "Last Christmas."

Madonna and her kids were also joined by the singer's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. The musician is also mom to son Rocco, 21, and daughter Lourdes, 25.