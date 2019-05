The Tightest Celebrity Mother-Daughter Relationships

Through thick and thin, Moore and daughters Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, have maintained a strong bond with lots of love and laughs.

In her upcoming memoir Inside Out, which will be released on Sept. 24, Moore will reveal details about her battle with addiction, issues with body image and how “grateful” she is for her daughters and their support.

Moore has also been a great example of how to coparent with a blended family, throughout her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher and Willis’ relationship to his current wife Emma Heming. Moore and Willis have shown up for their daughters at family events, including Rumer’s 30th birthday and Willis’ vow renewal to Heming.

In November, Rumer told PEOPLE her mom was “killing it” on Instagram since she joined the social media site in October.

“We taught her how to do Stories the other day and she was so good at it already, but … we were all so glad because she’s so funny and we all get to see this side of her,” Rumer said.

Moore’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, also gave her a warm welcome to the social media platform by resharing a video from her mom’s page and expressing excitement that her “queen mother” finally gave in.

“SCREAMING THAT MY QUEEN MOTHER HAS FINALLY CAVED AND GONE VIRAL,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome. We are so happy to have you”