Alanis Morissette, Rachel Weisz & More Celebs Who Welcomed (& Are Expecting!) Children After 45

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on the season 10 reunion part 1 that she was pregnant with her first child — a surprise revelation that happened at the top of the show when host Andy Cohen inquired if a baby was on the way.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization at age 47, said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

“We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen,” she added on the RHOA After Show in early 2018.

Following some complications, she welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November of that year.