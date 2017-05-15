Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Lachey and more used social media Sunday to express heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

A Mama's Love! From Jessica Biel to Jennifer Lopez: See How Star Moms (and Their Minis) Celebrated Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017 was nothing if not filled with social media posts from parents everywhere — including celebs!

Famous mamas like Hilary Duff, Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and more got real on Instagram and Twitter, sharing snaps of themselves with their kids alongside heartfelt messages about what being a mom has meant to them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not absent from the mom tributes were tons of celebrity dads, like Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom and Thomas Rhett, expressing their gratitude to the women who helped make them fathers.

“To the multitasking moms out there making it all work #HappyMothersDay!” Nicole Richie posted a hilarious throwback snap of herself using a breast pump while holding a glass of wine (son Sparrow James Midnight is now 7½, while daughter Harlow Winter Kate is 9).

From the funny to the heartwarming to the downright tearjerkers, here are a bunch of our favorite celebrity posts from this Mother’s Day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Brooklyn Decker and More Celebrate Mother’s Day!

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua

Celeb moms got extremely honest in many of their posts about both the ups and downs of motherhood. One example? Tia Mowry, who called being a mom “one of the hardest jobs” where she’s “on the clock 24/7.”

“However, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s my favorite job. The joy I have when I hear mommy, mommy, mommy, mommy, mommy, mommy,” she captioned a family photo of herself, husband Cory Hardrict and their son Cree Taylor, 5½.