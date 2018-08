Khloé Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen & More Celeb Moms Who Got Real About Their Pregnancy Weight Gain

Despite feeling “stressed” about gaining 11 lbs. in the first five months of her pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was set on losing all her baby weight — 25 lbs. in total — after welcoming daughter True, with healthy eating and regular exercise. Fad diets were not part of her plan.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted shortly after becoming a mom. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”