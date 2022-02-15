When grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley.

After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain returned to Instagram in early 2022 with a slideshow of photos featuring her boyfriend Riley, his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.

"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote on New Year's Day, alongside pics of her and her loved ones. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆"