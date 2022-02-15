Kurt Cobain's Daughter & Tony Hawk's Son, Plus More Celeb Kids Who've Dated
These famous offspring have dated other kids who grew up in the spotlight
Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk
When grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley.
After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain returned to Instagram in early 2022 with a slideshow of photos featuring her boyfriend Riley, his dad Tony and stepmom Catherine Goodman.
"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote on New Year's Day, alongside pics of her and her loved ones. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆"
Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell
Collins — who's the daughter of musician Phil Collins — married McDowell — son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell — on September 4, 2021 in Dunton, Colorado. The two were first linked in 2019 and went Instagram official in August that year, when Collins shared a few snaps of the two in France while she was filming Netflix's Emily in Paris.
Jasmin Lawrence & Eric Murphy
Kings of comedy Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence could one day become in-laws now that their kids Jasmin and Eric are dating. Martin's daughter Jasmin shared a photo of the two in July 2021 to celebrate Eddie's son Eric's birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side."
She added, "I love you so much!! 🖤✨"
Eric has also posted photos with girlfriend Jasmin on his Instagram, calling her the "best girlfriend of all time."
Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer
Ronson and Gummer quietly tied the knot in September 2021. The music producer and son of former music manager Laurence Ronson and socialite Ann Dexter-Jones married the actress and daughter of Meryl Streep in a scaled-back ceremony in New York City. Ronson revealed the happy news in an Instagram post he shared for his 46th birthday.
"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."
"Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," he added.
Sasha Spielberg & Harry McNally
Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha said yes!
The Oscar-winning West Side Story director's daughter, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, got engaged to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry on Dec. 31, 2021. Spielberg shares Sasha with his actress wife Kate Capshaw.
Keith announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"
Miley Cyrus & Patrick Schwarzenegger
Before she got back together with ex Liam Hemsworth in 2016, the singer and daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. While it wasn't a forever thing (they only dated for five months in 2015), it was sweet while it lasted.
Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid
Jenner and was at one point "very, very together" with her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar in 2018.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner — daughter of famous momager Kris Jenner and Olympic Gold Medalist Caitlyn Jenner — and Anwar — son of Real Housewives alumna Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — were all over each other and "very, very together" during Paris Fashion Week. Although the fling fizzled out shortly and Jenner went on to date ex Ben Simmons, Anwar's older sisters approved at the time.
"They actually kind of like it," the source added. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they're good together. Their friends think it's a little weird, but it works."