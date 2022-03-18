Celebrity Kids Who've Been Flower Girls and Ring Bearers
They do ... look supercute! Check out these celebrity kids who walked down the aisle as flower girls and ring bearers
Elijah & Zachary Furnish-John
Elijah and Zachary served as ring bearers when their dads Elton John and David Furnish tied the knot in December 2014. The two were in good company: celeb guests at the lavish affair included Ed Sheeran and the Beckham family.
Israel Dillard
The Dillard Family dressed in their best for the November 2016 wedding of Derick's brother Dan, in which Israel served as ring bearer. "Israel got some ring bearer experience on his resume," Derick captioned a sweet Instagram of him and his wife Jill Duggar.
Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter Sterling Skye was one of the flower girls at her parents' wedding, which took place in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12, 2022.
Sterling looked too-cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back. She made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.
"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her flower girls at the wedding.
Jagger Ross & Maxwell Johnson
In August 2021, Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross shared photos of their daughter Jagger and niece Maxwell — whom Ashlee's sister, Jessica Simpson, shares with husband Eric Johnson — twinning in matching flower girl dresses at a friend's wedding.
The boho maxi dresses, from girls' and women's apparel brand Joyfolie, were in the color castor gray and featured a full tiered skirt with lace ruffles and a scalloped lace detail in the back.
Both cousins accessorized the looks with matching braid crown hairstyles for the day.
"Gorgeous Flower Girls," Ashlee captioned another snap of the two girls dancing outside the wedding venue.
Ember & Jackson Roloff
When Roloff family matriarch Amy Roloff married Chris Marek in August of 2021, she had two cute grandkids there to help with wedding duties: granddaughter Ember (daughter of Jeremy), her flower girl, and grandson Jackson (son of Zach), the ring bearer.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's little girl "took her flower girl job very seriously," Mom said, when she got all dolled up for a friend's wedding in 2019.
Samuel Lowe
"He may have sprinted down the aisle during his ring bearer duties but he looked good doing it," Sean Lowe joked after his first child with wife Catherine Giudici donned a little tux for a 2018 wedding.