Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter Sterling Skye was one of the flower girls at her parents' wedding, which took place in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12, 2022.

Sterling looked too-cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back. She made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her flower girls at the wedding.