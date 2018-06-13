13 Celeb Kids Who Adorably Starred in Their Famous Parents' Music Videos

Quite possibly the biggest perk of having a celebrity parent is starring in their music video

Celebrity kids lead the coolest lives. They’re cute and Instagram-famous enough to get away with almost anything and some of those lucky cuties are even regularly treated to outrageously expensive gifts and epic 1st birthday parties at night clubs.

Those star-studded perks aside, more than a handful of celeb kids also get to make their onscreen debuts in their famous parents’ music videos. Talk about an extra-memorable rite of passage. Below are those very kids, chubby cheeks and all.

DUSTY ROSE LEVINE: MAROON 5’S ‘GIRLS LIKE YOU’

Dusty Rose is in good company! She and mom Behati Prinsloo joined empowering women like Aly Raisman, Camila Cabello and Cardi B as Adam Levine belted out the lyrics for Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.”

ASAHD KHALED: DJ KHALED’S ‘I’M THE ONE’

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are cool and all, but they have nothing on Asahd’s cuteness.

LUNA STEPHENS: JOHN LEGEND’S ‘LOVE ME NOW’

The sweetest family portrait — featuring Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend and their first child, daughter Luna — in real-time. A few years later, Legend's music video for "Wild" featured a glimpse of Luna, her little brother Miles, and Chrissy Teigen's bump as she was expecting Jack, their third child whom they lost at 20 weeks.

NORTH WEST: KANYE WEST’S ‘ONLY ONE’

Shot on an iPhone, the rapper’s music video for the emotional “Only One” was compiled of candid clips of the father-daughter duo.

BLUE IVY CARTER: BEYONCÉ’S ‘BLUE’

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter made her music video debut Dad's "Glory," and later joined Mom in “Blue,” “Formation," "Spirit" and "Brown Skin Girl," for which she won a Grammy Award at just 9 years old.

SEAN PRESTON & JAYDEN JAMES FEDERLINE: BRITNEY SPEARS’ ‘OOH LA LA’

The pop star enlisted her sons to star alongside her for her The Smurfs 2 song.

GRACIE, MAGGIE & AUDREY MCGRAW: TIM MCGRAW'S 'THE LAST DOLLAR (FLY AWAY)'

McGraw's daughters with Faith Hill actually sing on the country star's 2007 track, and all four ladies appeared in the black-and-white video when it dropped, too.

RIVER ROSE BLACKSTOCK: KELLY CLARKSON’S ‘PIECE BY PIECE’

The American Idol champ’s daughter, River Rose (whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock), adorably stole the final scene in Clarkson’s music video.

TREY SMITH: WILL SMITH’S ‘JUST THE TWO OF US’

Smith’s oldest son was too cute in the music video for the actor-rapper’s cover of “Just the Two of Us.”

(BONUS) DAISY BLOOM: KATY PERRY'S 'NEVER WORN WHITE'