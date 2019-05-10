With moms who are some of the best in their fields, it’s no surprise that these celebrity kids have already started to watch and learn. Whether it’s singing, dancing, acting or playing sports, these A-list offspring definitely prove that talent (and good looks!) are genetic.

Alexis Olympia & Serena Williams

In the just over a year since Williams had her daughter Alexis with husband Alexis Ohanian, she’s made a triumphant return to tennis and played in a competitive U.S. Open. It’s no surprise that her 1-year-old is already learning to play the sport in which her mom has made history. Williams posted a video of Alexis wielding several tennis rackets from her mom’s collection. She captioned the adorable post, “History in the making,” and with her daughter’s strong grip and powerful swing, we can’t wait to keep watching.

North West & Kim Kardashian West

Her mom covers magazines and attends galas in custom couture, North, 5, is following in Kardashian West’s footsteps — literally. The KKW Beauty creator posted photos of her oldest daughter prancing in her mom’s pink snakeskin boots, explaining that North had chosen the boots herself.

The first three photos are all smiles, but the last is notably less happy, depicting North wailing as she clutches her coordinating accessories: a teddy-bear backpack and what appears to be a pink notebook. “Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕,” wrote Kardashian West, 38.

Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner

A mini makeup mogul in the making! Jenner posted a video of Stormi, 1, applying makeup to her mom’s face and playing with her brushes.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator also posted a video of 9-month-old Stormi playing with one of her makeup palettes while she tried (to no avail) to teach her daughter to say the name of her booming business.

Luna Simone & Chrissy Teigen

We’re sure Luna, 3, and Miles, 10 months, will inherit a lot from their mom’s many talents — from modeling to comedy to cooking. But it looks like Luna has already learned how her mom makes a hilarious meme. Teigen posted the now-infamous photo of herself from the 2015 Golden Globes next to a photo of her daughter making a similar face during a visit to The Voice. “O dear,” she captioned the post.

Meme-ability aside, both Miles and Luna have already learned to love the camera and take beautiful photos just like their mom.

Tennessee James & Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon’s acting chops are already rubbing off on her youngest son Tennessee, 6. The actress shared a photo sitting with her son as they held the scripts for his school play.

Tennessee flashed a big smile in the photo, which may be a sign he’ll catch the performing bug just like his mom. “Learning lines with this little guy for his Kindergarten play!” the 43-year-old mom of three captioned the shot.

Blue Ivy & Beyoncé

When the music icon, 37, unleashed Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, fans got a rare glimpse into Beyoncé’s family life with husband JAY-Z, 49, their daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and their twins Rumi and Sir, who turn 2 in June. At the end of the documentary, there’s an adorable clip that shows how Blue takes after her mother. After Blue sings for her mom in front of the camera, Beyoncé praises her: “Beautiful job! You sound so pretty!”

Blue responds: “I wanna do it again! ‘Cause it feels good!” Beyoncé, without skipping a beat, encourages her: “Oh, you wanna do it again? You’re like Mommy, huh? Okay, go, lift your voice and sing!”

Jack & Anna Faris

The Mom actress shared a sweet snap with her 6-year-old son, Jack, on Instagram in January 2018. In the caption, she gushed about her son and how he was “growing up.” It’s clear he takes after his always-energetic mom, who wrote, “Not sure who’s more hyper,” under the photo.

Everly & Jenna Dewan

Luckily for the actress, dancer and fitness queen, Dewan doesn’t have to look far for the perfect workout buddy. On Instagram, the 38-year-old shared that she likes to include 5-year-old daughter Everly in her sweat sessions.

“My favorite workout clothes, my favorite workout partner 😍😉,” Dewan captioned the three-slide post, which included a link to her collaboration with the activewear company Danskin. In the first photo, Everly attempts a handstand while Dewan looks at the camera holding weights. The second shot features Everly wrapping her mom in a big hug. The third slide is a timelapse video of Dewan exercising with Everly on her back. Like mother, like daughter!

Axl Jack & Fergie

Fergie’s 5-year-old son is proving that her lyric, “I got it from my mama,” is definitely true when it comes to dance moves. The singer posted an Instagram video of her and her son spinning around and striking an epic pose.

The mother and son also love to rock coordinating outfits, and we can’t get enough of this adorable pair.