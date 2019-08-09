Amanda Seyfried, Behati Prinsloo, Britney Spears and More Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See

These famous moms and dads have worked hard to keep their kids out of the spotlight
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 09, 2019 04:17 PM

1 of 19

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski's Little Girl 

Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Seyfried’s mini-me is learning the ropes! Seyfried has never shared a photo of her 2-year-old daughter’s face, but posted this picture to Instagram in August 2019, sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment when the pair went to work together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine's Kids: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace

Behati Prinsloo/ Instagram

When babies attack! Prinsloo posted this rare photo of both Dusty and Gio to Instagram in August 2019, getting real about motherhood in the caption. “Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered,” the Victoria’s Secret model wrote. 

3 of 19

Britney Spears' Boys with Kevin Federline: Preston and Jayden 

Britney Spears/Instagram

In August 2019, Spears shared a photo of her sweet family at Disneyland. In case you were wondering why we don’t see Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, too often: “My boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever,” Brit explained in her caption. It looks like they made an exception for their mom! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Kids: James and Inez 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lively and Reynolds also keep most photos of their kids to themselves, but it was a family affair when Ryan Reynolds was given his star on the Walk of Fame. 

Advertisement

5 of 19

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

James, 4, and Baby Inez, 2, are going to be joined by a baby brother or sister soon, as Lively is expecting her third child. Here’s a photo of the oh-so-adorable Inez with her mom in late 2016.

6 of 19

Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise's Daughter: Suri

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Suri is growing up so fast (and is her mom’s twin!). She’s 13 years old, which means that she is officially a teenager, but her famous parents have done a pretty great job keeping her out of the spotlight. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Kids: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River

Megan Fox/ Instagram

Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, don’t often show up on their mom’s Instagram, but when they do it’s for adorable snaps like this. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Halle Berry's Kids: Nahla and Maceo 

Halle Berry/ Instagram

Berry is creative when it comes to posting photos of her children, only posting their backs or finding poses that cover their faces. 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Halle Berry/ Instagram

She said on NBC’s Today, “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Kids: Delta and Lincoln 

Kristen Bell/ Instagram

Bell and Shepard have always believed in keeping their children out of the public eye. 

Every so often, Bell will post a photo of her kids, but either with their backs turned, like this photo of Delta …

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Kristen Bell/ Instagram

Or with their faces obscured, this time with the use of an emoji. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Kristen Bell/ Instagram

However, Bell couldn’t resist showing the world what a great dad her husband, Shepard, is on Father’s Day. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Kristen Bell/ Instagram

So she made an exception and shared these sweet snaps

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Kristen Bell/ Instagram

We wouldn’t be able to resist either! This cuteness must be shared! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Mindy Kaling's Daughter: Katherine

Mindy Kailing/ Instagram

Kaling welcomed her daughter, Katherine, into the world in 2017, but does not share many photos of the 1-year-old. When she does, Katherine’s face is not in the photo, as is the custom with many celebrity moms and dads. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters: Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose

Kidman shared this photo of her daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, giving her some serious snuggles. She captioned the sweet snap, “I am nothing without the love of my family ❤️”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Kids: Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow/ Instagram

The Goop founder rarely posts photos of her kids, Apple and Moses, who are already teenagers, but she shared this photo on Mother’s Day saying, “Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Gwyneth Paltrow/ Instagram

Apple in particular is not featured heavily on her mom’s Instagram, mostly because she insists on getting some serious approval over the photos before her mom can post. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.