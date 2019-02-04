Take Your Kid to Work Day: Lucky Celeb Little Ones Who've Watched Their Parents on the Job
Stormi Webster
The 1-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott giggled along as she watched the broadcast of her dad's performance at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. "PRICELESS," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet video.
In a November 2018 vlog, Jenner also revealed that Stormi gets her own backstage room at every stop on her father's Astroworld tour. "So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl," she said in the video. "We don't let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime. She'll watch on the TV what's going on."
Gio Grace & Dusty Rose Levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughters were front and center for Dad's Super Bowl LIII halftime performance, just like Stormi.
“We love you dada!!!! #superbowl53,” Mom captioned the adorable shot.
Willow Hart
Best seat in the house! Mom Pink brought daughter Willow, now 7, out on stage at the Los Angeles stop of her Beautiful Trauma tour.
India, Tristan & Sasha Hemsworth
The twin boys, then 2, and big sis India, then-4, watched dad Chris Hemsworth present at the 2017 Golden Globes. They of course saved a seat in front of the TV for his mini-me Thor action figure, too.
River Rose Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson's now 4-year-old daughter had a "VIP all access" pass to Mom's Piece by Piece tour, but we're probably most envious of her glam pink headphones.
Luna Stephens
Someone looks familiar! "I don't know if she actually recognizes me, but she's acting like it," John Legend captioned a shot of his daughter, then 8 months, examining a Gotham magazine cover.
Axl Jack Duhamel
The lucky little one scored a banana split on the set of mom Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" video.
Vivian Lake Brady
Then 4 years old, Vivian watched her supermodel mom Gisele Bündchen on The Tonight Show from the comfort of dad Tom Brady's lap.
Vivian Lake Brady (Again)
We bet someone has season tickets! The little football fan repped her quarterback dad in his #12 jersey during a game at Gillette Stadium.
Moroccan & Monroe Cannon
Mariah Carey's 7-year-old twins got to be right in the middle of her Christmas magic.
Apple Martin
"Sometimes your dad really needs you to visit him at work," mom Gwyneth Paltrow captioned a sweet pic of Chris Martin blowing a kiss to his daughter from the concert stage.
Rafael, Leonardo & Carmen Baldwin
The trio of siblings took a "field trip" to the bookstore to see mom Hilaria Baldwin's book in 2016.
Blue Ivy Carter
Carter, now 7, and dad Jay Z cheered on mom Beyoncé during her 2014 MTV VMAs performance, and even took to the stage to help her accept the Video Vanguard Award. The youngster, who is now a big sister to twins Rumi and Sir, also supported Queen Bey at the 2016 awards.
North West
When you're the daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, sitting next to Anna Wintour at your dad's fashion show is really NBD.
North West (Again)
Oh, and grooving to dad's tunes at his concert is another perk. The mini fashionista, 5, matched her mom in a silver dress for the occasion.