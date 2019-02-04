Take Your Kid to Work Day: Lucky Celeb Little Ones Who've Watched Their Parents on the Job

The 1-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott giggled along as she watched the broadcast of her dad's performance at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. "PRICELESS," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet video.

In a November 2018 vlog, Jenner also revealed that Stormi gets her own backstage room at every stop on her father's Astroworld tour. "So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl," she said in the video. "We don't let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime. She'll watch on the TV what's going on."