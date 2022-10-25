01 of 07 Tori Spelling's Kids, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau Tori Spelling/Instagram Spelling's Instagram video certainly delivered on "Pumpkin 🎃 Patch vibes…" per her post's caption. The actress took four of her five children on an autumn-inspired adventure this season, and she captured clips and pics of all of them enjoying the fun. One photo from the slideshow showed Spelling posing with her sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 (her eldest, Liam, 15, was the only one missing from the post).

02 of 07 Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter, Sterling Brittany Mahomes/Instagram This football family enjoyed the fall bonding adventure for the last time as a trio! The couple, expecting their second child early next year, cozied up with their daughter, Sterling, to celebrate the season. The 19-month-old matched flannels with Mom and wore a beanie emblazoned with Dad's NFL jersey number.

03 of 07 Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's Kids, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah Nick Cannon/Instagram The model, the TV host and their three kids brought out their spooky sides for the autumn adventure. Bell donned a Jack-O-Lantern dress for the occasion, while the youngest of Cannon's 10 kids, Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, wore a skeleton-themed onesie. The couple's older son and daughter, Golden, 6, and Powerful Queen, 22 months, matched Dad in all orange.

04 of 07 Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's Son, Legendary Love brie tiesi/instagram Baby Legendary Love is already in the fall spirit at just 3 months old. Both Cannon and his son opted for autumn-themed monochromatic outfits on their day out: Dad matched the patch in an orange jumpsuit while his son went for a brown two-piece outfit. "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," wrote Tiesi on Instagram.

05 of 07 Hunter McGrady's Son, Hudson Hunter McGrady/Instagram The Sports Illustrated model, who is expecting her second child with husband Brian Keys, brought her son out for a romp in the fall air. Hudson and Mom wore similar black beanies, and the 14-month-old completed his look in a black crewneck featuring a ghost graphic.

06 of 07 Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace Jana Kramer/Instagram "Sundays in October are for church, family, friends and pumpkin patches. 🎃," the One Tree Hill alumna wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from an autumn adventure with her kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3.