The Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch! Photos of Celebrity Kids Picking Out Their Pumpkins This Fall

Orange you glad that you get to see these adorable photos of celebrity kids picking out their pumpkins? 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated October 29, 2021 11:36 AM

1 of 12

Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie & Jace

Orange you glad Jana got this cute pic with her wiggly kiddos?

2 of 12

Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Daughters Teddy and Lily-Grace

Credit: nicky hilton/ instagram

"My sweet little pumpkins! 🎃🎃," Hilton Rothschild captioned a sweet photo of her daughters in adorable overalls, hanging out on some pretty impressive pumpkins. 

3 of 12

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Kids, Luna and Miles

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen's kiddos know that, when it comes to pumpkins, you gotta go big or go home

4 of 12

Patrick Mahomes' Family

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The football player and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews brought their little pumpkin, Sterling, to the pumpkin patch for some fall fun! 

5 of 12

Kate Hudson's Kiddos, Ryder, Bing & Rani

Hudson's "three cute pumpkins," Ryder, Bingham and Rani, had a gourd-geous day at the pumpkin patch, as seen on the actress's Instagram. 

6 of 12

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma's Daughter, Banks

Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram; Inset: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Duff made sure to carve out some time (and maybe a pumpkin or two?) with her family this fall. The Younger star posted a sweet series of photos of daughter Banks hanging out in the pumpkin patch. 

7 of 12

Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French's Daughter, Jupiter

Credit: Ashely Tisdale/Instagram; Inset:Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Patch you later! Tisdale's baby girl, Jupiter, looked sweeter than pumpkin pie as she posed for pictures in a pumpkin patch

8 of 12

Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French's Daughter, Jupiter

And Tisdale wasn't done with her adorable pumpkin-themed pics! The star posted another photo of Jupiter surrounded by pumpkins, only this time her little one was dressed as a jack-o-lantern! "I think I found the one 🎃." 

9 of 12

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Kids, Evelyn and Gideon

Credit: Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram; Inset:Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Duggar's little pumpkins, Evelyn and Gideon, had a wheel-y good time after heading to the pumpkin patch for the first time. "We are now ready for F A L L," their mom captioned a series of photos from their day pickin' pumpkins. 

10 of 12

Abbie Duggar's Daughter, Grace

Credit: Abbie Duggar/Instagram

Joy-Anna was joined by sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and her daughter, Grace. "It was a pumpkin patch kind of day," Abbie captioned her photos from the day. Adding, "Who knew there were so many varieties of pumpkins?!" 

11 of 12

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert's Kids, Emmy, Brooks and Reed

Credit: Jade Roper/Instagram

Talk about #SquashGoals! The Tolberts hit the pumpkin patch with their kiddos, Emmy, Brooks and Reed. Roper got real about her excursion, sharing, "Don't let this highlight reel fool you ... almost everyone was crying for the first 30 minutes, but we finished on a high note!" 

12 of 12

Elle King & Dan Tooker's Son, Lucky

Credit: Elle King/Instagram

The new mom and fiancé Dan Tooker brought their son, Lucky — born on Sept. 1, 2021 — to the pumpkin patch for his first pickin' experience. Looks like the family of three had a gourd day! 

By Andrea Wurzburger