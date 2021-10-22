The Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch! Photos of Celebrity Kids Picking Out Their Pumpkins This Fall
Orange you glad that you get to see these adorable photos of celebrity kids picking out their pumpkins?
Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie & Jace
Orange you glad Jana got this cute pic with her wiggly kiddos?
Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Daughters Teddy and Lily-Grace
"My sweet little pumpkins! 🎃🎃," Hilton Rothschild captioned a sweet photo of her daughters in adorable overalls, hanging out on some pretty impressive pumpkins.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Kids, Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen's kiddos know that, when it comes to pumpkins, you gotta go big or go home.
Patrick Mahomes' Family
The football player and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews brought their little pumpkin, Sterling, to the pumpkin patch for some fall fun!
Kate Hudson's Kiddos, Ryder, Bing & Rani
Hudson's "three cute pumpkins," Ryder, Bingham and Rani, had a gourd-geous day at the pumpkin patch, as seen on the actress's Instagram.
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma's Daughter, Banks
Duff made sure to carve out some time (and maybe a pumpkin or two?) with her family this fall. The Younger star posted a sweet series of photos of daughter Banks hanging out in the pumpkin patch.
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French's Daughter, Jupiter
Patch you later! Tisdale's baby girl, Jupiter, looked sweeter than pumpkin pie as she posed for pictures in a pumpkin patch.
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French's Daughter, Jupiter
And Tisdale wasn't done with her adorable pumpkin-themed pics! The star posted another photo of Jupiter surrounded by pumpkins, only this time her little one was dressed as a jack-o-lantern! "I think I found the one 🎃."
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Kids, Evelyn and Gideon
Duggar's little pumpkins, Evelyn and Gideon, had a wheel-y good time after heading to the pumpkin patch for the first time. "We are now ready for F A L L," their mom captioned a series of photos from their day pickin' pumpkins.
Abbie Duggar's Daughter, Grace
Joy-Anna was joined by sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and her daughter, Grace. "It was a pumpkin patch kind of day," Abbie captioned her photos from the day. Adding, "Who knew there were so many varieties of pumpkins?!"
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert's Kids, Emmy, Brooks and Reed
Talk about #SquashGoals! The Tolberts hit the pumpkin patch with their kiddos, Emmy, Brooks and Reed. Roper got real about her excursion, sharing, "Don't let this highlight reel fool you ... almost everyone was crying for the first 30 minutes, but we finished on a high note!"
Elle King & Dan Tooker's Son, Lucky
The new mom and fiancé Dan Tooker brought their son, Lucky — born on Sept. 1, 2021 — to the pumpkin patch for his first pickin' experience. Looks like the family of three had a gourd day!