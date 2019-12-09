Jade and Tanner Tolbert‘s oldest, Emmy, chose to sit on a reindeer’s lap over Santa’s during her sweet shoot.
Mario Lopez’s kids Dominic Luciano, Gia Francesca and Santino Rafael got some one-on-one time with Saint Nick the same day the family was honored as the Grand Marshals of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
“We came, we saw, we whispered gift requests! 😂❤️🙏🏼🎅🏼 Santa’s Lap 2019 is in the books!” Eva Amurri Martino captioned her photo of kids Major James and Marlowe Mae sitting on Mr. Claus’ lap.
“Good luck to upcoming Baby Boy Martino in surviving the matching outfits I impose annually on my spawn. It’s a lifestyle 😏😜🎄,” the pregnant star joked.
Santa touches down in Jersey! Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s three little ones, Giovanna Marie, Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James, got in their holiday shot wearing color-coordinated outfits.
“Wasn’t feeling Santa’s lap this year but Bird is always up for a book!!!” retired WWE star Brie Bella captioned her photo of daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reading with the man of the season. “Smart move Santa!!! 📚🎅🏼❤️ #mylittlereader,” Bella added.
Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood shared moments from his jam-packed weekend with kids Cash Van and Lillie Renee, including a precious pic of Cash cheesing next to Santa.