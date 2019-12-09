The Cutest Pics of Celebrity Kids Meeting Santa This Year

These famous mini-mes sleighed their holiday photo shoots
By Diane J. Cho
December 09, 2019 03:57 PM

1 of 6

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade and Tanner Tolbert‘s oldest, Emmy, chose to sit on a reindeer’s lap over Santa’s during her sweet shoot

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Mario Lopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez’s kids Dominic Luciano, Gia Francesca and Santino Rafael got some one-on-one time with Saint Nick the same day the family was honored as the Grand Marshals of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

3 of 6

Eva Amurri Martino/Instagram

“We came, we saw, we whispered gift requests! 😂❤️🙏🏼🎅🏼 Santa’s Lap 2019 is in the books!” Eva Amurri Martino captioned her photo of kids Major James and Marlowe Mae sitting on Mr. Claus’ lap.

“Good luck to upcoming Baby Boy Martino in surviving the matching outfits I impose annually on my spawn. It’s a lifestyle 😏😜🎄,” the pregnant star joked.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi/Instagram; Inset: Theo Wargo/Getty

Santa touches down in Jersey! Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s three little ones, Giovanna Marie, Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James, got in their holiday shot wearing color-coordinated outfits.

Advertisement

5 of 6

Brie Bella/Instagram

“Wasn’t feeling Santa’s lap this year but Bird is always up for a book!!!” retired WWE star Brie Bella captioned her photo of daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reading with the man of the season. “Smart move Santa!!! 📚🎅🏼❤️ #mylittlereader,” Bella added.

6 of 6

Dave Haywood/Instagram

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood shared moments from his jam-packed weekend with kids Cash Van and Lillie Renee, including a precious pic of Cash cheesing next to Santa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.