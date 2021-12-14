Adorable Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Santa Claus in 2021
He's making a list and checking it twice, and these celeb kids are finding out if they've been naughty or nice!
The Boss Family
In the words of Buddy the Elf, "Santa! I know him!" Allison Holker and Stephen tWitch Boss got decked out in their finest ELF-inspired gear to meet Santa Claus.
"BOSS FAMILY SANTA PHOTOS 2021🎅🏼," Holker captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "Happy holidays from our family to you!! It was such a fun incredible experience!"
"We love having a holiday theme," Holker wrote, explaining, "This year was the movie 'ELF' … dad (Buddy), mom (Jovie), Weslie (narwhal), Maddox (arctic puffin) and Zaia (Leon the snowman)!"
Scheana Shay's Daughter, Summer
Vanderpump Rules star Sheana Shay took her daughter, Summer Moon, to meet Santa Claus twice! The "first time she met Santa he said she made the nice list," the mom wrote on Instagram, "what happened the next? 🎅🏻."
Shay then shared a photo of the nearly 8-month-old's second Santa encounter, which shows Summer crying as she sits on the lap of a Santa dressed in a red Hawaiian print shirt, red board shorts, and black flip flops.
Shawn Johnson's Daughter, Drew
Given her role as super-cute big sis to her new baby brother Jett, we're guessing that Drew's name is on the nice list!
Jenna Dewan's Kids, Callum and Everly
"Callum was thrilled to meet Santa ... and Evie was thrilled to make sure he enjoyed it. Happy holidays!🎅🏼," the mom of two joked on Instagram alongside photos of her kiddos meeting Old Saint Nick (with varying degrees of enthusiasm for the encounter).
Jordin Sparks' Son, DJ
Sparks took her son, DJ, to meet Santa Claus for the first time this year, sharing that "last year, we didn't feel comfortable to do so in person due to the pandemic." She added that they tested with Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self-Tests ahead of their visit.
"Santa is testing regularly, and so are we!" she said. "We tested before and after meeting Santa so we were able visit him confidently and get back to creating memories we missed out on last year."
Sparks shares DJ with husband Dana Isaiah.
Lindsay Arnold's Daughter, Sage
The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a photo of her daughter Sage's first time meeting Santa. The mom wrote, "She was VERY unsure how she felt about it 😂 but we didn't have a complete meltdown so I'm taking that as a win!"
Dad is Arnold's husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick.
Meghan McCain's Daughter, Liberty
McCain's daughter with husband Ben Domenech, Liberty, met Santa for the first time, and it didn't go quite as planned. McCain joked on Instagram alongside her daughter and Father Christmas' tearful greeting, "We tried. 🎅🏻."
Gretchen Rossi's Daughter, Skylar
Rossi and Slade Smiley took their little girl to meet Santa Claus — and got a pretty adorable family photo in the process!
Jenna Cooper's Daughter, Presley
The Bachelor in Paradise alumna brought her daughter Presley Belle (whom she shares with Karl Hudson) to meet Santa, and the family has "so much fun." Cooper shared on Instagram, "Presley was a little scared, but interested haha:) Glad we have these sweet photos to keep forever."