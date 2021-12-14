Adorable Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Santa Claus in 2021

In the words of Buddy the Elf, "Santa! I know him!" Allison Holker and Stephen tWitch Boss got decked out in their finest ELF-inspired gear to meet Santa Claus.

"BOSS FAMILY SANTA PHOTOS 2021🎅🏼," Holker captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "Happy holidays from our family to you!! It was such a fun incredible experience!"

"We love having a holiday theme," Holker wrote, explaining, "This year was the movie 'ELF' … dad (Buddy), mom (Jovie), Weslie (narwhal), Maddox (arctic puffin) and Zaia (Leon the snowman)!"